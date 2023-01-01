Our first day of 2023 on Sunday will start out with quite a few clouds in the morning, but cloud cover will gradually decrease into the afternoon and getting partly to even mostly sunny by the evening. Temperatures will once again be on the warm side, getting into the upper 50’s!

Monday, hopefully you take an extra day off in the federal observance of New Year’s Day as we’ll enjoy sunshine as temps once again near the 60 mark! Not a bad start to the first week of 2023.

Tuesday brings our chances for rain showers back into the picture but it’s another mild day overall, with highs in the middle to upper 60s.

Wednesday still holds a few lingering showers. Highs will still be running mild as cold takes its time moving in. Highs will push into the low 60s by the afternoon.

Thursday is when we’ll expect to see some colder air making the move into the neighborhood. A few sprinkles to start the day as slow clearing begins. Highs only in the middle to upper 40s as we inch back closer to average.

Friday still has a few sprinkles in the early morning hours, but becoming more dry as we get into the afternoon. Clouds will gradually decrease as well, becoming partly sunny by the afternoon. Temperatures are expected to take a drop into the end of the work week, getting into the mid 30s.

Saturday will have plenty of sunshine for you to enjoy with temperatures ticking upward, getting into the mid 40s by dinner time!

Looking ahead, Mother Nature is flipping the switch and we are looking mild to begin 2023! No snow appears on the horizon for the two Virginias for now! The second half of January does look a bit colder – but nothing like we experienced this past week!

SUNDAY

Sunny skies with highs in the middle 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies with highs getting into the upper 40s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 40s.