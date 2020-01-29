Mostly dry again, a little bit of sun this afternoon

DISCUSSION: Look for more of the same bleak weather to start off the day today. Cloud cover and cool temperatures will be around as we start out in the upper 20s today.

We will stay mostly dry today aside from a few flakes falling at one time or another. A bit more sunshine may peek out at times by the afternoon, which should help our temperatures climb a little bit more today. Look for highs ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s for most.

Wednesday hourly planner.

A weak disturbance passing through the region overnight tonight will keep our winter weather hopes up. This will have the potential to bring few snow showers to spots late tonight through early Thursday. Totals look to be quite low, though. Most spots that see flurries will pick up light amounts.

Light snow late tonight.

The weak disturbance will start to move out, but snow showers are still possible for the morning commute Thursday. It could be slick in spots, but such low snow totals shouldn’t cause any major delays. This is fast moving and by the afternoon we dry out and temperatures warm back up into the 40s.

Very light accumulation tomorrow morning.

Even the end of the week is looking quiet at the moment. Friday it looks like we’ll thicken up the cloud cover as more moisture works its way in. By the looks of it, anything heading our way by the weekend looks to hold off long enough for Friday to remain dry, once again.

Another storm will pass to our south on Saturday. We could see some rain early in the day and then some snow showers are possible throughout the evening as an upper level disturbance moves through. These snow showers will continue into early Sunday before they start to clear out. Snow totals are looking small, but we could still see some accumulation, especially in the mountains, Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures both days look to max out in the 40s, while overnight lows fall into the low 30s.

We kick the week off on a dry note, but we will stay unsettled by Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures look to be above average as we head through much of next week. Warm temperatures will mean most, if not all, of what we see will be rain.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Mostly dry. A bit of sun in the afternoon. Highs near 40.

TONIGHT:

Light flurries at times. Lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Light snow possible in the morning, then drying out. Highs in the low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy and quiet. Rain possible late. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain/snow mix. Snow accumulations possible late Saturday into Sunday. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Flurries possible, though gradually drying out. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking drier and warmer. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Rain arrives. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Unsettled again. Highs in the 40s.