Tonight provides another mostly clear night, with temperatures dropping down to around 30 degrees. Not as cold but still chilly out there!

Thursday is even warmer than what we saw today! We’ll see a good bit of sunshine with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 50s. High pressure continues to be in control and with a southerly breeze, that warm air is going to continue to toast us up!

Friday in the two Virginias will be the warmest we have been in a long time – we’re going to make a run at 60 degrees! Right now, we’ve got highs in the upper 50s, but I’m sure some bank thermometers will surely read 60, especially west! Partly sunny skies will be the dominate sky for a majority of the day, with increasing clouds ahead of our next system late.

Saturday looks wet – no doubt about it at this point, folks! It’ll be a mild day, with highs in the lower 50s, but a healthy rain is on the way. Keep that in mind for New Year’s Eve festivities as around a half inch of rain can be expected.

Our first day of 2023 on Sunday keeps just a couple of sprinkles around, but it’s a mostly cloudy and gloomy day overall with highs in the 50s once again.

Monday looks very mild, with highs up into the upper 50s, close to 60 degrees!

Tuesday brings our chances for rain showers back into the picture but it’s another mild day overall, with highs around 60 degrees.

Looking ahead, Mother Nature is flipping the switch and we are looking mild to begin 2023! High temperatures in the 50s look probable for the first several days of the new year – so no snow appears on the horizon for the two Virginias for now! The second half of January does look a bit colder – but nothing like we experienced this past week!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear – not as cold. Lows around 30.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and nice. Highs in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and very warm – highs near 60!

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Mostly cloudy with a stray sprinkle or two. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and remaining warm. Highs near 60.

TUESDAY

Few scattered showers. Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

A few sprinkles. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and a touch cooler once again. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and remaining cool. Highs around 40.