Tonight provides partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping to around freezing. It’s a quiet night in store for the two Virginias!

Tuesday morning we’ll be treated to a nice sunrise with a few fair-weather clouds flying on by. Some peaks of sunshine and southwest winds will warm us up! The weather will be making it feel more like spring than late winter as we head toward the middle and upper 50s for high temperatures. A bank thermometer reading 60 isn’t unlikely. We’ll have skies increasing in clouds during the late morning, with a dominantly mostly cloudy afternoon with an approaching cold front.

Wednesday will be a hit and miss day with showers with many dry hours in the day. Even some peeks of sunshine on an otherwise mostly cloudy day as our cold front from Tuesday stalls near the region. The lack of moisture with the front means showers will be light in nature and very scattered. Temperatures continue to be on the warm side as we reach the middle 50s despite the abundant clouds.

Thursday we finally give our stalled system a little nudge with a few isolated showers to start the day. A few quiet hours mid-morning through the early afternoon for most of us before the system finally exits Thursday evening. Aside from it being yet another breezy day, it’s a low-impact type of system. Our storm system will exit with a broken line of showers before we dry out late into the overnight hours. With the southwest breeze, it’s a very warm day on the way, with highs up into the lower 60s. However, our next system is hot on the heals of this one leaving us so expect cloudy skies to continue.

Friday is a mostly cloudy day where most of us stay dry. As our next rain maker pushes up from the south, a few of our southern counties run the risk of an isolated shower midday through the evening. The farther north and west you are, the more likely you’ll find Friday to be a completely dry. We do start to cool off as northwest winds take over, dropping afternoon highs back into the 50s which is still well above average. Friday night we’ll see another shot at light rain showers area wide into our Saturday morning as our temperatures come crashing down.

Saturday brings Old Man Winter back into the picture with upslope snow showers likely. Accumulating snows for the mountains are a safe bet but at this point the amounts don’t point to high-impact issues. High temperatures will struggle to reach above freezing, with our typical northwest flow continuing off-an-on snow chances at times throughout the day. Of course, we’ll keep you posted as the week unfolds!

Sunday a few lingering snow flakes for the mountains in the morning is possible but most will see clouds beginning to fade. Partly sunny skies for most Sunday afternoon with more clouds than not for the eastern mountains. Afternoon highs are near normal in the lower 40s but wind chills will certainly make this feel colder. Skies continue to clear into the evening as high pressure builds back in.

Monday allows a return flow to kick back in, as a southwest flow warms us back up into the 50s. We’ll see highs up into the lower 50s under mostly sunny skies – a beautiful start to our next work week!

In your extended forecast drier weather wins out and it appears we return to warmer temperatures as our jet stream continues to fluctuate. The overall long-range forecast shows the back half of February is on track to be cooler than average.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy, cool. Lows around freezing.

TUESDAY

Warmer! Mostly cloudy afternoon after AM sun. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, isolated light showers possible. Most stay dry. Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY

AM rain, brief break, PM showers. Highs in the 60s. Breezy!

FRIDAY

Windy and cooler. Clouds building back late with an isolated shower. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Snow showers for all, cold. Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY

Mtn. flurries early, clearing for all PM. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY

Warming up with sunshine. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY

Another nice day, warm. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

Sct. showers return. Highs in the upper 50s.