Mother Nature’s heart is cold this Valentine’s Day

DISCUSSION: We bring in Valentine’s Day with our coldest morning of the week. Temperatures are starting out in the mid to upper 20s across the area, though it’s still a bit breezy our there. As a result, wind chills will be in the teens early on. Layering up before leaving the house is key today.

Cold and breezy start.

Aside from a few flurries falling in spots, we are much drier to start the day though. With these cold temperatures though, keep in mind that yesterday’s rain could have frozen over in spots, creating an icy surface in certain areas. Nothing too bad should be out there this morning on the roads.

Staying cold despite sunshine today.

High pressure is finally back in control today, which will help us see some sunshine return. Despite this, we will stay very cold from start to finish. Highs will be stuck in the upper 20s and low 30s throughout the afternoon and overnight lows will be even colder as they drop into the teens. This is really the only winter-like day we have in the 10 day forecast at this time.

Saturday will bring temperatures closer to average in the low 40s. We are looking quiet and sunny. Sunday looks a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperatures rebound this weekend.

Rain could be back in the forecast at some point this weekend. Some models have us dry, while others a bit of a rain snow mix through on Sunday. Either way, we are looking at much more dry time than wet time as a whole. This is great news as we need consecutive dry days to help lower some of the streams, creeks and rivers.

We look to start the work week off on a dry note. Showers do return by Tuesday however. We could even see a few showers very late on Monday night. Another batch of heavy rain is possible Tuesday. Wednesday looks to feature a few lingering flurries behind that system before starting to clear out, and the remainder of the week looks quiet at the moment. Temperatures also look to remain above average through much of next week.

The rest of February is looking fairly mild and above average. Punxsutawney Phil has predicted an early spring for the second year in a row. As of right now it looks like he may be right! We also look very active as we need to keep rain chances in for much of this week.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Very cold, but sunshine returns later. Wind chills in the teens early. Afternoon highs in the upper 20s.

TONIGHT:

Clear and quiet, but frigid. Lows in the teens.

SATURDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY:

Dry start with increasing clouds. Highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY:

More rain returns. Highs in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Lingering mix, then dry. A bit cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Another dry one. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

A few showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Colder with a few flakes. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.