FROST ADVISORY UNTIL 9 AM MONDAY, MAY 9TH FOR

East Central Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, and Giles County. Clearing skies and light winds will allow sheltered valley’s and the high elevations to see patchy frost. Farmers and home gardeners take note to protect sensitive plants.

Tonight we continue to see the influence of high pressure by way of clearing skies. However, those clear skies will allow us to cool off rapidly into the low 40s with our eastern mountain counties dipping into the mid 30s. Patchy frost is possible so take care of any early plantings.



Monday high pressure takes full control of our region allowing us to clear up for a blue sky kind of day. Winds shift from the northeast to the west allowing us to warm back up into the low 70s.

Tuesday we continues to enjoy blue skies and dry weather. Winds move out of the south helping us reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnights get warmer too in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday, we should make a shot at the low 80s in a majority of the region. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast and with light winds thanks to high pressure we should be able to heat up just enough. Don’t forget to stay hydrated!

Thursday will see a few passing clouds with plenty of sunshine and dry weather as high pressure continues to protect us. Temps still in the upper 70s for another nice day before rain returns for Friday.

Friday begins with mostly cloudy skies as our next system approaches. A few isolated showers possible in the last morning and early afternoon. Heavier rain expected through the evening hours. Temps are warmer with more of the region reaching the 80s. Rain continues through the weekend.

Saturday will be a day mixed with rain and sunshine to start. Showers build in for the afternoon with more frequency with a rumble of thunder possible Saturday evening. Temps are slightly cooler in the low to mid 70s.

Through the extended forecast, rain and thunderstorms return as a pattern change once again brings us southern moisture. Cooler air tries to move but won’t be around long as we stick close to May averages in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.





TONIGHT:

Patchy Frost East, Clear. Lows in the 30s East / 40s West

MONDAY:

Sunshine! Highs in the 70s.

TUESDAY:

More Sunshine! Highs near upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Sunny and mild. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in near 80.

FRIDAY:

Isolated showers PM. Highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY:

Scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the 70s.

SUNDAY:

Showers and storms. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Stormy and cooler. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

AM Rain, mostly sunny PM. Highs in the 70s.