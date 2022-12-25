Wind Chill Warning for parts of Raleigh, Fayette, & Pocahontas counties until 12 PM December 25th, and then parts of Greenbrier county until 1 PM December 25th- Wind chills will remain dangerous through tonight as they are expected to reach between -10 to 25.

for parts of Raleigh, Fayette, & Pocahontas counties until 12 PM December 25th, and then parts of Greenbrier county until 1 PM December 25th- Wind chills will remain dangerous through tonight as they are expected to reach between -10 to 25. Wind Chill Advisory for Tazewell, Bland Giles, Mercer, Summers, Monroe, and Greenbrier counties until 1 PM December 25th – Ensure that you and your families stay warm and dress appropriately to cover any bare skill while outside.

Christmas Day is a bitterly cold day as morning temperatures are just slightly above the zero-degree mark. Icy conditions on roads should be expected as afternoon highs are once again only in the mid to upper teens. Wind chills will also be dangerous once again. At least we’re dry but the damage of the past week’s storm is done so take care traveling to friends and family.

Monday will finally feature a warmer pattern beginning to develop – but it’s still cold. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and highs back up into the upper 20s, lower 30s after another cold night in the teens.

Tuesday begins the real ‘thaw’ as a southerly breeze kicks in. We’ll see a good bit of sunshine, with highs in the middle to upper 30s – if we reach freezing (we should), that’ll be about 100 hours straight of below freezing temperatures in our region dating back to Friday morning!

Wednesday is warmer once again, with highs near mid 40s with partly sunny skies.

Thursday is looking to remain partly sunny again as we continue to warm up still, with highs around or above 50.

Friday could provide a few stray showers but partly sunny skies remain, with highs in the middle 50s.

Saturday unfortunately looks to end our dry spell as we bring back showers for the afternoon and overnight hours. Temperatures once again remain above normal, getting into the mid 50s by the afternoon.

In your extended day forecast we start the slow climb out of daytime highs in the teens back to average leading up to the New Year’s weekend. So far, we are looking for New Year’s Eve to be mild but we’re watching for the possibility of rain showers as we ring in 2023. Of course, as with all long-range forecasts, fine tuning is likely so stick with us for the latest.

CHRISTMAS DAY – SUNDAY

Partly sunny with a few mountain flurries. Highs in the upper teens. Wind chill values near 0.

KWANZAA – MONDAY

Partly Sunny, still cold. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Still plenty of sun, warming up. Highs around mid 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny skies, much warmer! Highs near low 50s.

FRIDAY

Partly cloudy and still warm. Highs in the middle 50s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE – SATURDAY

Few showers possible. Mild, with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY – SUNDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible! Highs in the 50s.

MONDAY

Mostly sunny skies. Remaining mild with highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy skies. Highs still in the warm mid 50s.