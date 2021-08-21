Mountain showers, another foggy night, then sun for Sunday

Partly cloudy skies and some isolated mountain showers and a few rumbles of thunder this afternoon, which will come to an end after sunset. We have more thick fog for the overnight tonight. With clearing skies and light winds, expect hazardous travel conditions with extremely low visibilities yet again tonight through Sunday morning. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.





In tropical weather, Category 1 Hurricane Henri is moving towards the New England coast and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 or strong tropical storm. While our region will not experience any impacts from this system, if you have plans to travel to the beach for a last-minute summer getaway be sure to watch for strong winds along the coast along with rough surf and rip currents. Be sure to follow any beach flags posted.

As of 4:00 p.m. EDT on August 21, 2021

Once the fog burns off Sunday morning, we’ll have partly cloudy skies. A stray mountain shower is possible, but most everyone will be dry for the balance of the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the low 80s. Sunday night, we expect another round of dense fog and lows in the low 60s.

Sunday is looking nice.

Monday, anything rain-wise will be widely scattered. We’ll still have some sunshine, bringing highs in the low to mid 80s. Tuesday will be mostly clear, but clouds in the afternoon could bring a shower or two to the region. Highs in the low 80s, with lows back into the 60s.



Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s, with lows dropping back into the 60s. Thursday brings another possibility of rain and storms with continued warm weather, with rumbles of thunder expected into Friday as well as a cold front is approaching the region.



In the extended forecast, temperatures look to warm up next weekend, with Saturday highs in the low 90s possible! After that, we head towards the end of August with highs in the low 80s and upper 70s. The confidence in our forecast for rain during this period is growing too so be on the lookout for more updates as we get closer.



Your latest 10-day forecast.

As summer continues so does the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear, dense fog. Lows in the low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy with an isolated mountain shower possible. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny with an isolated shower possible in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly clear early, then partly cloudy with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, storms linger. Highs in the low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, isolated shower or storm. Hot. Highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

MONDAY:

Showers possible, cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TUESDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the low 80s.