Mountain Snow Showers Today

At the bus stop this morning, again you’ll need a good jacket because it is chilly out there. Across the mountains (W. Pocahontas and Greenbrier Co.’s) some flurries and snow showers are possible.

Tuesday will bring some varied conditions to the area, all very dependent on elevation and location. Those above 1500 feet on the western faces of the mountains will have the best chance to see some snowflakes fly during the day as upslope snows begin. Outside of these areas, in the Coal Fields and to the east some clouds should be expected but precipitation chances will be much less. Regardless it’s cold today, snow or no snow.

Accumulations will be limited to the western half of Pocahontas county but some grassy surfaces in other areas may receive a dusting.

Wednesday we still feel the grip of the cold air with many hovering into the 30s and 40s for afternoon highs. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Believe it or not it comes from the high pressure that is causing the cool weather. At this point its starting to shift south and will soon tap into some warmer air.

Thursday we feel the effects of the shifting high as we rocket back into above average temperatures for November. Many make it into the 60s and the upper 50s, a big jump considering some will only be in the 30s Wednesday. Dry and mostly sunny weather sticks around as well.

Friday holds onto the warmth and is even a bit warmer than Thursday was to put a cherry on top to end out the week and dive into the weekend. The sun is still shining as well.

Saturday and Sunday follow Fridays trend and each add on a little bit of warmth each day. By the time Sunday rolls in most will be in the low and mid 60s. In addition to the extra warmth Sunday, we’ll also see some extra clouds build in during the overnight hours as our next cold front sets up off to our west.

Monday we see our next front slip through the area, this will likely be another potent one with another big temperature shift behind it. Rain will accompany this one, with some potential mixing in the higher elevations, to far out to get to specific on this right now.

The extended forecast shows another system right on the tail of Mondays cold front moving in late Tuesday into early Wednesday bringing another round of rain to the region. Warmer weather makes a return in the long term as well with a potential to climb near the 60s again by next Thursday!

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TUESDAY:

Dry for most of us. Highs around 40.

WEDNESDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 40s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry. Highs around 60.

FRIDAY:

Looking good. Highs near 60 again.

SATUDAY:

Still dry! Highs in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry again! Highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Rain early in the day. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Another chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Some chances for rain. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Small rain chances. Highs in the highs around 60.