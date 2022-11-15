***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY*** Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Mercer county in West Virginia until 5 PM, Tuesday, November 15th.

Eastern Fayette and Raleigh County in West Virginia until 1 PM.

Tazewell, Giles, and Bland County in Virginia until 5 PM.



Tuesday brings a quick hitting system into the region. For most of us we’re warm enough to see rain showers during the day. Its our mountain counties and higher elevations that get stuck with cold air near the surface. Highs struggle to the upper 30s with wind chills making it feel like the mid 20s. Wind gusts as high as 20-25mph this afternoon.

Cold air trapped over the mountains near the surface creates the right conditions to see freezing rain. Ice accumulations could push a tenth of an inch causing isolated power outages. Folks in Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Summers, Monroe, Giles, and Bland watch for icy roadways Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wednesday we’ll hold onto a few lingering flurries for the ridgelines in Pocahontas and Greenbrier County. As another shot of cold air rushes in from the northwest, our typical pattern of moisture from the Great Lakes will keep our northeastern mountains in cloud cover and flurries much of the day. Everyone else will see some clearing with peeks of sunshine as temps work their way to the upper 30s.

Thursday is yet another day for flurries for the northeastern mountains while others enjoy a mix of sun and clouds. Temps are still running well below average in the mid to upper 30s…for daytime highs! We should be in the low to mid 50s this time of year.

Friday our northwest flow is still bringing a few flurries for the northeastern mountains but over all we should begin to see this flow from the Great Lakes shut down. Sunshine and clouds for the afternoon as temps once again stay a degree or two from the freezing mark all day.

Saturday is simply a cold and dry day. Morning temps in the teens don’t improve much as we hang around the 20s most of the day topping out near the freezing mark.

Sunday is a repeat of Saturday with sunshine and blue skies this time. Temps still freezing in the low to mid 30s.

Monday continues the winter weather with temps in the 30s but at least we’ll see the sunshine once again.

Tuesday brings a little more warmth but we’re still well below our average. Temps are at least getting out of the 30s as we inch into the mid 40s.

In your extended day forecast we’re watching your Thanksgiving holiday forecast. With such a big travel weekend, it does look like we’ll see the chance of showers the week of Thanksgiving but we’re also seeing warmer temperatures too. We’ll keep you posted as we get closer.

Remember, despite cold temps, Fall Fire Season is still upon us. As we saw this season already, brush and forest fires can start and spread quickly. With not so many rainy days in the forecast, crispy conditions can be expected once again in the next few weeks. Be mindful of burning bans and make sure to follow them closely.

TUESDAY

Showers for most, Mtns. see freezing rain. Highs in the low 40s.

WENDESDAY

AM Mtn. flurries, most stay dry. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY

Mtn. Flurries, most still dry. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY

AM Mtn. Flurries still. Again, most stay dry. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy/cold. Highs near the freezing mark.

SUNDAY

Rinse & Repeat. Cold, sunny. Highs near the freezing mark.

MONDAY

Still cold, still sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

TUESDAY

You guessed it. Cold and sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Clouds building, still cold. Highs in the 40s.

THANKSGIVING

Partly cloudy. Showers poss. late. Highs in the 50s.

