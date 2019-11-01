Much colder as we begin the month of November

DISCUSSION: Cold air has been rushing into the region from the northwest since last night, and our temperatures have dropped significantly. We started things off on Thursday morning in the 60s, but be prepared for 30s on your way out the door today! Additionally, it’s still a bit gusty out there which is leading to wind chill values in the 20s. Heavy coats will be a necessity on the way out the door and it wouldn’t be a bad idea to give the car some extra time to warm up this morning.

Much, much colder this morning!

Cloudy skies will hang around for the first part of the day, but increasing sunshine is likely throughout the day. The afternoon should shape up to be decent, though temperatures will stay on the colder side as highs don’t make it past the mid to upper 40s.

Friday planner.

This much colder day will lead into perhaps our coldest Friday night of the football season to date. Be sure to have multiple layers, gloves, and even blankets if you’re heading out to cheer on your school’s team tonight. It’ll be a frosty one!

Chilly for football tonight.

Overnight lows will be near the freezing mark once again by Saturday morning and we will continue to see frosty mornings all the way until the middle of the following work week.

Dry conditions will prevail despite a weak cold front passing through this weekend. However, a cooler pattern will dominate the region as our highs struggle to make it past 50 both days. These high temperatures should slowly crawl back closer to average heading into the beginning of the following week.

At the moment, much of next week looks to start out on the dry side as well as high pressure dominates the pattern. Temperatures for the first few days will be close to normal for the start of November, with highs in the upper 50s. Some of the long range models look to swing a couple of weaker disturbances into the area during the middle of the week, which could bring back the rain chances. For now, nothing major is showing up in the forecast.

There are no longer any counties in the state of West Virginia that are under a moderate drought. Looking back at the month of October, our weather patterns were able to bring us plenty of widespread rainfall days.

Our area is still marked as abnormally dry (D0), however. This means that fire danger conditions are still elevated and surface water levels are lower than usual.

Drought monitor.

It’s important to keep in mind that the surveys and data are taken every Tuesday before the drought monitor is released on Thursday of the same week. Therefore, this week’s drought monitor does not account for the rain we received on Wednesday and Thursday. There is a good chance that we will see even more improvement on next week’s drought monitor as a result.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average. This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Drier and cold. Increasing sun. Highs in the 40s.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear, but very cold again. Lows in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Sunny but cool. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 40s

MONDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 50s.