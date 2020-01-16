Much Colder Tonight. Still Breezy







A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR GREENBRIER AND MONROE COUNTIES UNTIL 12 AM FRIDAY. ISOLATED WIND GUSTS OF UP TO 45 MPH ARE POSSIBLE.

WIND ADVISORY.

DISCUSSION: Overnight lows will be cooler as we drop below the freezing mark into the low 20s. It will remain a bit breezy with just a few clouds around and we will stay dry. Wind chills will likely be in the teens as we head out the door Friday morning.

Tonight’s Forecast

Friday will be dry for most of the day with temperatures climbing close to 40 by the afternoon. Our next system starts to approach by the evening, which could bring some more active weather as we approach the midnight hour. Some flurries could start falling in the mountains with a bit of rain for the lowlands, though most of the precipitation will hold off until Saturday.

The Day Ahead

As we start to warm up Saturday morning, the low pressure system continues to push in. Any snow will transition over into rain through the morning and early afternoon.

Though freezing rain will be possible in the mountains east of I77 until the late afternoon. Some slick conditions will be possible early on as a result, though we should all start to see plain rain by the middle of the day. Ice totals will be location dependent with most picking up a glaze, but up to a tenth of an inch is possible through Greenbrier county.

Possible Ice Accumulation

Temperatures will climb near or slightly above average though showers and gusty conditions will be likely as a cold front pushes through the area. Winds could gust 35 to 45 MPH throughout our Saturday. By Saturday night, rain showers start to taper off as cold air pushes in behind the front. Winds will remain gusty through the overnight hours as we drop into the 20s. Wind chill values will likely be in the teens and single digits into Sunday morning. Some upslope snow showers will be possible in the mountains into early Sunday, but most dry out quickly.

Gusty Winds on Saturday

After a pretty cold start, temperatures on Sunday will only manage to climb into the 30s. Even into the following week, our highs will be back down in the 30s and even 20s. A few lingering snow showers will be possible early on Sunday before we dry out for the afternoon. We look to be quieter as we kick off the next week, but with the quiet conditions comes much colder temperatures.

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern favors drier conditions which will make it hard to fill that snow deficit.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Staying dry and a bit breezy. Lows in the 20s.

FRIDAY:

Mainly dry. Wintry mix after 11 PM. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking unsettled. AM mix changing to rain, then flurries by the overnight hours. Some accumulating ice east of I77. Very breezy. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Lingering flurries, then dry but much colder. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Quiet again, but cold. Highs in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Staying cold. Highs near 30.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry and chilly. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

Showers return. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY:

More rain. Highs near 40s.

SUNDAY:

Drying out. Highs near 40.





