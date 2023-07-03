Tonight will feature mostly cloudy skies, with an isolated shower possible before midnight. There shouldn’t be much issue with firework shows tonight! Temperatures will dip back into the lower 60s, as another muggy night is on the way for the region.

4th of July begins with morning clouds, but clearing will take place from west to east with high pressure shifting in from the west. The clouds will hang tough in the mountains during the first half of the day, but sunshine will return in that area by the afternoon. A stray isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out but most are dry, as our 4th of July ends up being a pretty quiet day weather-wise, with highs around 80.

Wednesday is also a mostly dry day. Other than a stray isolated storm in the mountains during the afternoon, we’ll be dry as a result of high pressure in control. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s.

Thursday brings back a touch more humidity back into the region, as a southerly breeze will kick back in. Temperatures will also warm from the effects of high pressure. With the hot and humid conditions, a few scattered storms in the afternoon are a good bet, with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Friday brings a better chance for scattered showers and storms, as a cold front looks to push through. This will give us an increase in storm coverage with hot and humid conditions present. Some storms could produce locally heavy rainfall, with high temperatures in the lower 80s.

Saturday is trending drier, with high pressure moving in from up north. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out over the mountains, but once again, most are dry with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Sunday brings back the heat and humidity, which will likely pop a few more storms than what we are expecting for Saturday. As a result, a few pop-up storms in the afternoon are a good bet, with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Monday continues the trend of afternoon heat and humidity-induced scattered thunderstorms with high temperatures in the middle 80s.

Looking ahead, it’s a summertime pattern in Appalachia, with heat and humidity enabling scattered showers and storms to pop up in garden-variety style in the afternoons. Our only really solid bet for rain at this point is Friday of this week, with just a few ‘doppler freckles’ with the heat and humidity beyond that timeframe. This pattern looks to be lasting for quite some time – at least through mid-July!

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy, isolated showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

4TH OF JULY

PM isolated shower, mostly dry. Highs around 80.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, isolated mountain shower. Highs in the middle 80s.

THURSDAY

A couple of isolated afternoon storms. Highs in the middle 80s.

FRIDAY

Scattered thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY

Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s.

SUNDAY

Scattered storms possible. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

MONDAY

Isolated storms in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY

Isolated storm or two. Highs in the middle 80s – summer-like!

WEDNESDAY

Isolated storm or two. Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 80s.