Much More Unsettled For Saturday and Sunday

Friday night will be fairly quiet. Showers look to hold off until we get into Saturday. We are in for another mild and muggy night as overnight lows drop into the mid 60s. Watch for areas of patchy fog heading out the door Saturday morning.

Saturday our low pressure comes crashing down from the north right into our stubborn high pressure that’s been off to our south and east all week long. Showers and storms will be widespread and everyone has a solid chance of seeing rain at some point during the day as the cold front pushes through. Highs remain near the 80s.





On Saturday we do have a small risk of flooding across West Virginia, as rain is expected to be heavy at times. We’ll have to watch poor drainage and flood-prone areas throughout the day. This is not expected to be a widespread issue, only in a few isolated areas. In addition to the flooding risk, we also have a level 1 of 5 risk for severe weather, strong to possibly damaging wind gusts will be our main concern.

Sunday, our front is still hanging out causing widespread rain and storms during the daytime. Highs are a bit cooler back into the 70s as rain and clouds will be limiting daytime heating. We do not have a risk for severe weather Sunday as our front will have passed already.

Monday we see the tail end of the influence of our weekend cold front. Rain will still be possible through much of the day but the most widespread chances will come through the afternoon hours. We’re still a bit cool back into the upper 70s but overall we are still close enough to average.

Tuesday brings a small shot at a lingering shower during the morning hours otherwise high pressure should be in control by this point as out front races away. Highs will hover towards the upper 70s and low 80s for most right around average for this time of year.

Wednesday we’ll keep the drier weather going for everyone with more sun than clouds present across much of the region. Highs will remain at or above the 80s for most as we get a little bit southerly with our winds.

Thursday is holding on as the last day of drier weather across the area, so enjoy the sun while its out as clouds will be building as the day progresses ahead of a front for next Friday. Highs will remain in the 80s.

In the extended forecast, unsettled weather looks likely across much of the area as a wave of low pressure pushes through. Temperatures should remain near average in the upper 70s and low 80s through this period.

TONIGHT:

Mainly dry. An isolated storm possible. Warm and muggy with lows in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Widespread rain and showers. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

Hot, Humid, Unsettled. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Iso. PM Showers, hot. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Mainly dry and warm. High in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still dry and mild. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Staying dry. Highs in the 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY:

Chances of a few showers. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking to dry back out. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A bit more unsettled. Highs in the 80s.