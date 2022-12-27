Tonight gets skies clearing and that will allow temperatures to cool – lows will drop into the lower to middle 20s across the region!

Wednesday continues our warming trend! High pressure heads down into the Carolinas, so a nice southerly breeze really kicks into motion, with highs in the middle to upper 40s!

Thursday is even warmer! We’ll see a good bit of sunshine with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Friday in the two Virginias will be the warmest we have been in a long time – we’re going to make a run at 60 degrees! Right now, we’ve got highs in the upper 50s, but I’m sure some bank thermometers will surely read 60, especially west! Partly sunny skies will be the dominate sky for a majority of the day, with increasing clouds ahead of our next system late.

Saturday looks wet – no doubt about it at this point, folks! It’ll be a mild day, with highs in the lower 50s, but a healthy rain is on the way. Keep that in mind for New Year’s Eve festivities as around a half inch of rain can be expected.

Our first year of 2023 on Sunday keeps just a couple of sprinkles around, but it’s a mostly cloudy and gloomy day overall with highs in the 50s once again.

Monday looks very mild, with highs up into the upper 50s, close to 60 degrees!

Looking ahead, Mother Nature is flipping the switch and we are looking mild to begin 2022! High temperatures in the 50s look probably for the first several days of the new year – so no snow appears on the horizon for the two Virginias for now!

TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy with occasional flurries before midnight. Little to no accumulation, with lows in the middle to upper teens.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny – warmer! Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny – lower to middle 50s for highs!

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and very warm – highs near 60!

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

NEW YEAR’S DAY

Mostly cloudy with a stray sprinkle or two. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and remaining warm. Highs near 60.

TUESDAY

Few scattered showers. Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY

A few sprinkles. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny and a touch cooler once again. Highs in the 40s.