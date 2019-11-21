Much warmer today, showers arriving late in the evening

DISCUSSION: This morning is definitely a much colder one as temperatures are starting out in the low 30s for most of us. Big winter coats will be necessary out the door today, though we will thankfully warm up pretty quick today. Partly cloudy conditions will be around to start out.

Thursday hourly planner.

High pressure has shifted to our southeast and our next disturbance is starting to approach the area today. Most of the day does look dry and this setup will allow for a southerly breeze to bring warmer air in. Highs will climb to the upper 50s and low 60s in the afternoon, which will actually make today the warmest day of the week. Some rain will start to fall late this evening as a cold front arrives.

Friday is shaping up to be a bit unsettled with some on and off rain showers as a front sits over the area. Temperatures remain in the 50s through the day. Saturday will be even wetter as a strong wave of low pressure rides up along the front.

Rain chances jump up over the next few days.

We should start to see the rain let up a bit by the evening as the system starts to exit. However, enough cold air looks to arrive on the back end of this system to allow for a brief transition into some snow showers overnight into early Sunday. Amounts aren’t looking to impressive at the moment, however this has the potential to create some slick spots into Sunday morning.

Brief round of snow showers early Sunday.

Regardless, Sunday afternoon is shaping up to be much drier and calmer as well as cooler with highs in the 40s. We should keep these dry conditions through the start of next week as well for Monday with highs back in the 50s.

Wednesday is a big travel day across the US. Our next storm system will also move in. For us it’s looking like all rain, but off to our north and west there could be a bit of snowfall. This is something to consider as you make your travel plans. We dry out by Thanksgiving, but temperatures will be cooler as highs are stuck once more in the 40s.

Tropical Storm Sebastien has now formed in the Atlantic Ocean, north of the Leeward Islands. The current conditions in place are in favor of Sebastien maintaining its tropical storm strength, though turning to the northeast and heading away from any potential landfall.

Tropical Storm Sebastien.

Much of November has featured temperatures that are below average, which has allowed us to feel almost like winter at times. For the most part though, our daytime and overnight temperatures have stayed above the freezing mark of 32 degrees and most of our precipitation has fallen as rain. Changes are in store once over the next few weeks as snow becomes a more regular occurrence. To get a general idea of amounts, our average snowfall for the month of December is 12.9 inches (We normally pick up just between 2 to 3 inches in November).

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Quiet and warmer. Showers arrive late. Highs in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT:

Showers making a return. Mild with lows in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Showers likely. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

More rain changing to flurries at night. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Finally drying out after a morning flurry. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Looking unsettled with heavy rain/gusty conditions possible. Highs near 50.

THANKSGIVING DAY:

Showers to start. Drying and cooler with highs in the 40s.

BLACK FRIDAY:

A few showers with highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 50s.