Muggy and mild start to the new work week

For those wishing for warmer overnight than what we saw last week with the 40s, you are in luck! Under hazy skies and breezy west-southwest winds, we’ll keep the 60s across the region tonight. Watch for river valley fog to form in the pre-dawn hours once again.



Monday, we’ll climb a little further into the 80s. Drier weather remains in play as high pressure sticks around for the beginning of the work and school week. You may notice the skies get a bit hazier as smoke fills the upper atmosphere from wildfires out towards the west.







Tuesday remains warm with temperatures about 10 degrees hotter than average. The high-pressure system that’s been keeping us dry the last several days begins to lose its edge. A cold front to our north and southern moisture advancing northward will give us a shot as a passing shower in the evening. Most of us will squeeze out another dry day, but the dry stretch comes to an end overnight.







Wednesday, a cold front collides with southern moisture sparking showers and storms just off to the west of our region. High pressure will do what it can to keep us dry, but a few showers and storms could manage to break through. We’ll still have peaks of sunshine between cloudy skies and a few showers. We’ll continue to stay above average with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday, rain looks likely during the day as a cold front pushes through the area. We’ll see temperatures drop off a bit as well as our humidity levels. We’ll still hold onto a shot at some low 80s across the region with upper 70s for the higher elevations.

Friday holds on to a few showers here and there as an unsettled pattern sets up. Not everyone will see rain though and the few hours of sunshine will help keep us close to the upper 70 and low 80 degree marks.

Saturday will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds most of the day with a passing shower possible in the afternoon. There won’t be much in the way of rain to speak of with many of us remaining dry. Highs cool slightly back into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Sunday continues the unsettled pattern with sunshine and clouds for most of us. A small chance at some pop-up showers in the afternoon remains. We are still running above average with highs back to the low 80s.

In the extended forecast, our late summer warm-up continues with the temperature pushing into the mid to upper 80s. The daily threat of a summer-time afternoon shower also returns well into the following week.



Summer isn’t quite done with us just yet so the threat of severe weather across the two Virginias remains. Make sure you and your family have a plan in place for what to do when severe weather strikes. One of the most important parts of that plan is having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and warnings. Two great ways to get them are having the StormTracker 59 app downloaded and purchasing an NOAA Weather Radio for your home and on the go.

TONIGHT:

Clear & cool. Lows in the low 60s.

MONDAY:

Hazy & Warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Mix sun & clouds. Iso. PM shower Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

A stray shower. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Showers and Storms. Highs in the upper 70s and 80s.

FRIDAY:

A lingering shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY:

Mainly dry. Highs near 80.

SUNDAY:

Increasing clouds and dry. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY:

Iso. shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY:

Scat. Showers & Sun. Highs in the upper 70s.