Muggy, Hazy, & Foggy Night Ahead

Tonight we remain muggy as the July heat is back making things a bit hazy early then foggy going into the overnight. It’ll be a night worth having the air conditioning or fan on as we’ll see lows in the mid 60s. Any isolated shower of the afternoon should quickly die out after sunset or thereafter.

Tuesday, we’re still humid but should be a bit drier through the afternoon hours. Highs will still be reaching for the upper 80s for most of us though. Being mindful of taking breaks and staying hydrated while working or playing outdoors will be important.

Wednesday the shot at seeing some rain begins to grow as more moisture works in from the south and a front moves in slowly from the west. This will mainly be through the afternoon in the hottest parts of the day, where once again we will be in the mid and upper 80s.

Thursday we end up a bit cooler as rain is fairly widespread and will limit some of the daytime heating. Rain will be along a passing cold front and aided by moisture brought up the coast by what is currently Tropical Storm Elsa. We’ll have to keep an eye on the threat of flooding as this will likely be a fairly efficient rainfall.

Friday, we see some lingering rain but rain should be coming to an end as the day goes on. Highs will remain in the low 80s like the day before, and overall it should even out to a nice day despite the rain.

Saturday, we see temperatures rise and rain return to the forecast as a familiar pattern begins to arise. High pressure is setting up off the east coast and a few waves of low pressure are off to our west. Setting us up for chances for isolated showers and storms. Highs in the mid-80s are expected.

Sunday, chances for showers and storms remain especially through the afternoon hours. Highs will maintain themselves in the mid and upper 80s for most.

In the extended forecast, our pattern looks to hold. Hot and unsettled is how we look to spend the middle of July, not very uncommon for summertime, but just be mindful of the hot weather! It can be dangerous at times.

Be sure to follow the StormTracker 59 team on Facebook and Twitter for updates, and don’t forget to download the new WVNS 59News Mobile app which is available on Google Play and the App Store. You can get your forecast, and check the radar all alongside your top stories and other local news. We also encourage you to have a NOAA Weather Radio on hand as severe weather season ramps up!

TONIGHT:

Mild and Muggy. Thick fog at times. Lows in the mid 60s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny and hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY:

Shower and storms possible. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Looking unsettled. Highs in the 80s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the 80s.

SUNDAY:

A few storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

MONDAY:

Cooler and drier with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the 80s

TUESDAY:

PM Shower/T-storm poss. Mild with highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

PM Showers again. Hot with temps in the mid 80s.