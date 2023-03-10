Advisories and Watches Issued for Our Region

Winter Weather Advisory for northwest Pocahontas and western Greenbrier counties until 10 a.m. Saturday with snow accumulations expected to cause slick conditions in these areas.

Tonight provides a lot more clouds than previous night, as our next storm system approaches from the west. Showers will be a good bet, especially after midnight. Low temperatures will be much milder as a result of the clouds and southeasterly breeze, with lows in the upper 30s. Light freezing rain and perhaps even a quick hit of snow is a good bet for the highest peaks of the mountains. Though impacts should be fairly minimal, a few slick spots can’t be ruled out, hence the Winter Weather Advisory for Pocahontas County.

Saturday keeps the cold air around, with a few flurries likely thanks to wraparound moisture from Friday’s area of low pressure. Temperatures will be held down into the 30s for highs with the low clouds and occasional flurries around.

Even in the afternoon, though our snow showers should exit, the clouds will hang tough. Continued light accumulations of snow are a good bet through the early afternoon for the mountain areas, so some slick spots up in the highlands can’t be ruled out.

Sunday is the tail of two halves, as we will begin the day dry with mostly cloudy skies. By the afternoon, rain and snow showers will return with another storm system pushing into the area. Again, mountain snow accumulations Sunday evening into the morning hours of Monday look to be a good bet, with some slick spots possible, but it’s not much on the wintry side in the lowlands other than a few flurries mixing in with rain showers. Highs temperatures will likely remain in the upper 30s for most with even colder conditions expected in the mountains. A few inches of snow IS possible over the highest peaks of the mountains – we’ve been in a major snow drought, so perhaps this may help a touch at least for the ski resorts!

Monday continues the cold winter-like trend, with wraparound moisture once again a good bet similarly to Saturday across the region with Sunday’s area of low pressure off to our northeast. Temperatures as a result will be held down into the 30s with the low-level clouds and occasional snow showers around, especially over the mountains. Continue light accumulations of snow are a good bet over the mountains through lunchtime before we begin to clear out toward the overnight hours.

Tuesday brings the sunshine back into the region once again, but it is going to be a cold day folks, with highs likely only around freezing after beginning the day all the way down to around 20 degrees.

Wednesday keeps the sunshine around the two Virginias, but we look to remain well below average for this time of year, with high temperatures likely only around 40 degrees. We have a solid shot of beginning the day in the teens, which would not be good for our spring blooms and other forms of vegetation. Warmer days do look to return for the end of the work week, however.

Thursday temperatures will rebound, as highs return into the lower 50s with high pressure taking control.

In your extended forecast the colder temperatures continue in winter’s last gasp before we officially end the season March 20th. With colder than average trends, the chances for snow and frosty mornings remain, so early gardeners be warned. It is still much too early to consider outside planting just yet.

Spring fire season is underway in both Virginia and West Virginia. This is the time of year when wildfires can happen more frequently as the windy month of March gets underway. Dry fuel, windy days, and more outdoor activity can result in small brush fires to get out of hand. Remember that burning is prohibited in West Virginia during spring fire season from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

TONIGHT

Rain showers switching to snow flurries, especially over the mountains. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s.

SATURDAY

Few snow flurries, otherwise mostly cloudy, light mountain accumulations. Highs in the middle to upper 30s.

SUNDAY

Rain and snow showers likely – more mountain snow accumulations late. Highs in the upper 30s.

MONDAY

Upslope snow showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY

Partly cloudy but remaining quite cold. Highs around freezing.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny but still cold. Highs around 40 – morning lows could be in the teens!

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY

Increasing clouds but remaining dry and warmer. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Few showers possible. Highs in the middle 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny but much colder. Highs in the 30s.