Tonight keeps the mostly clear sky trend intact with yet another starry night sky viewing! Lows in the middle to upper 40s.

Thursday shifts high pressure off to our south and east into the Atlantic Ocean and that will usher in a more direct southerly flow. As a result, temperatures will begin to toast up a bit! This will enable temperatures to bump up into the upper 70s. A few bank thermometers on some of our local Main Streets will likely read 80 degrees. Conditions will be a touch breezy and we’ll have low humidity values, so this is a good recipe for brush fires. If you don’t need to burn, wait until Sunday when some beneficial rain will make its way into the region. Until then, an elevated risk for brush fires will persist.

Friday finally brings our next chance for a few showers, as a weakening area of low pressure moves over the region. Heavy rain is not expected, but a few scattered showers will be possible. Highs will dip back a touch with the cloud cover and occasional showers, as highs reach around 70 degrees.

Saturday will be drier than Friday, but an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out. With the clouds and an occasional sprinkle still hanging around, high temperatures will once again be around 70 degrees.

Sunday brings a cold front through the region, which will bring us the chance for rain, along with perhaps a rumble or two of thunder with a weakening line of showers approaching for the late afternoon into the evening hours. It’ll be a bit breezy, but nothing substantial on the wind side of things. That breeze will toast us back up into the middle 70s during the early afternoon before our front heads in around dinnertime.

Monday has a northwest flow around in the morning, which will keep a few clouds around for the morning. Expect mostly sunny skies though by the afternoon, as yet another strong ridge looks to develop over the eastern US next week, with highs much cooler behind the front in the middle 50s.

Tuesday brings that area of high pressure due south of the region, which will open up a southerly breeze and allow temperatures to jump back up into the middle 60s.

Wednesday looks warm once again! High pressure will head off to the east, and that will usher in a more direct southerly flow, which should allow temperatures to push up into the lower 70s.

Looking ahead, a short reprieve from the warm weather appears likely for the beginning of next week – but the emphasis here is ‘short’. The overall pattern looks to remain warm, and with an upper-level ridge looking to build to our west by the middle of next week… the warmer air will make a return to the region very soon. This pattern looks to be the dominant theme for the next couple of weeks, with cooler than normal conditions expected over the western US and warmer than normal conditions expected over the eastern US.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear, a nice stargazing night! Lows in the middle to upper 40s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and very warm! Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

A few showers at times. Not a washout by any stretch. Mostly cloudy, with highs around 70.

SATURDAY

Isolated shower or two. Plenty of dry time. Highs in the lower 70s.

SUNDAY

Afternoon showers and storms likely. Breeze. Highs in the middle 70s.

MONDAY

AM clouds, PM mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 70s.

THURSDAY

Partly sunny and warm! Highs in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and summer-like! Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY

Few shower chances return. Highs in the lower 70s.