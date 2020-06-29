Near Average to Start the Week

To start things out this week we are expected to warm up nicely with highs near 80 degrees. Clouds remain in the forecast as well as a few showers a rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out especially in our southern counties. Overall it’s a pretty standard day from what we’ve come to expect from our weather patterns over the past few weeks.

Monday night we hold on to much the same as Monday itself, patchy fog looks to develop across the area again. Lows dip back down into the lower 60’s for most too. A stray shower or two rolling through is also not out of the question.

Tuesday brings the possibility of some severe weather across the region. Namely we are watching for some isolated damaging wind gusts associated with any storms that may form especially along our Southwestern counties. That is liable to change as our severe threat is dependent on the placement of a stalled frontal boundary. If it pushes north a little, more of us are liable to see some stronger storms. If it goes further south it pushes the severe weather threat with it. We’ll continue to monitor this as we head into the next 24 hours.

Wednesday, we see more shower chances, although they are smaller than the ones earlier in the week. Cloud cover is expected to be more scattered as we see a big shift in the overall flow of the atmosphere and high pressure begins to take control of the area. Everyone should end up at or over 80 degrees by this time during the week. Wednesday night we keep things dry, and isolated shower is probable but only for a few of us. Lows in the mid 60’s.

Thursday we start to crank up the heat, this is the first of many days we can say that for in the extended forecast. With high pressure and large ridge building in from the south, not only will we see the heat in the forecast but we also see our first chance at an extended dry period (outside of a few isolated showers). A welcome sight to start out July with. Highs are expected to be in the low to mid 80’s across the entire area. Overnight lows fall back towards the 60’s.

Friday we keep the mercury climbing with many falling into the mid-80’s for highs. We keep things dry, though an isolated shower here or there is still possible. For the 4th of July things are looking hot and sunny! Again many will see highs top out in the mid-80’s with a few upper 80’s mixed in. Sunday we see the same story, and then again into Monday, then Tuesday, and yes even into Wednesday.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

MONDAY:

Some showers. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY:

Chance of afternoon showers and few strong storms. Highs again around 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Still hanging on to afternoon shower chances. Highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY:

Chance of an isolated shower. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY:

Quiet aside from an isolated shower. Highs in the 80s.

4th OF JULY:

Looking dry during the day. Showers in the evening. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY:

Looking dry for now. Highs in the mid 80s.

TUESDAY:

Staying dry. Highs around mid 80.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.