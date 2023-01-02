Tonight features mostly cloudy and mild conditions in store with temperatures only dropping back into the upper 40s.

Tuesday we see a surge of warmer air from the south push in allowing temperatures to soar into the mid to upper 60s! Our average highs this time of year are in the low 40s. Of course, as we tap into southern warmth, we also tap into southern moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. If we can avoid enough showers, we won’t be far off our record highs for this day! As a large system continues to push through the country, expect off and on showers throughout the day. The heaviest of rain will be just in time for the early evening commute. Some care will be needed for standing water on roadways. Showers continue through the overnight.

Wednesday we see our best shot at widespread heavy rain showers and even a rumble of thunder possible as a cold front approaches from the southwest. Temperatures push into the 60s once again. Wednesday will be a day to take care on the roadways as standing water is likely. Flooding risks remain low outside of clogged drains and runoff under the heaviest of showers. Expect temperatures to drop quickly once the front passes Wednesday night.

Thursday we begin to clear up our skies but for those to the eastern mountains, clearing will take much of the day with a few lingering sprinkles possible. By the afternoon, northwest winds and drier air will help clear everyone up but temps are going to tumble with colder air moving in. Highs only expected a few degree above average in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday cold air rushes in from the northwest with a weak clipper system to our north. Northwest winds will create upsloping snow flurries for the higher elevations to our northeast like Webster and Pocahontas counties. Overall, not expecting much at this point. The real wakeup call will be the chill as we struggle to reach the freezing mark by the afternoon. Wind chills expected to be in the low 20s much of the day.

Saturday will be another cold and blustery day with temps working their way through the 20s and 30s in the morning and they will only top out in the low 40s. Wind chills will likely be stuck in the 30s much of the day. In other words, winter has returned to the region. In addition, a quick-hitting clipper system will be pushing through. Though it’ll be too warm for rain in the lowlands, this storm has the potential to dump some accumulating snow over the highlands. We’ll fine tune this feature as we get closer.

Sunday will be tough to break the clouds, but we should be mostly dry, with highs in the lower to middle 30s.

Monday begins yet another return of warmer air, with sunny conditions expected and high temperatures rebounding into the 40s.

In your extended forecast, aside from a chill this weekend and the potential for accumulating snow over the West Virginia mountains during that timeframe, it’s a warm pattern we’re in thanks to a blocking pattern that has set up over the western U.S. This means that other than an occasional lull, such as this weekend, the pattern will remain generally the same – in this case, warm. This warmer than average pattern looks to continue through the first half of the month before the pattern breaks down – cooler conditions could follow toward the end of the month.

