New year, new decade, same cold

DISCUSSION: Happy New Year! Even though it’s a different year, we are still dealing with the same cold weather that finished 2019 with. Bundle up and be ready for upper 20s and 30s in this morning. Breezy conditions continue early today as well, so wind chill values will make it feel like the low 20s at times.

Chilly and breezy morning commute.

We are looking to stay dry though as well and there’s a good chance that we’ll see more sunshine at times through the afternoon. Highs will climb close to 40 degrees and winds should die down by later on in the day.

Near average by the afternoon.

Unsettled conditions return by Thursday. We should be fine through the morning commute, though clouds will start to increase as a low pressure system approaches from the gulf. Rain will start up by the afternoon and continue on through night. However, temperatures will be mild as highs near 50 are expected Thursday and overnight lows into Friday will stay in the 40s. This will help keep the precipitation all rain.

Wet weather returns Thursday PM.

Friday will be even warmer with highs near 60, but rain continuing through the day. Make sure the keep the rain gear with you.

As we head into the weekend, temperatures begin to fall once more. Rain will be possible for the first part of our Saturday and then eventually we will see a transition to mix or light snow heading into Sunday morning. We will be chilly in the 40s throughout the weekend.

Despite temperatures returning near average for the start of the 2020, much of the next couple of week is looking warmer than average. With warmer temperatures continuing to dominate the pattern, it’s going to be tough to see any widespread snowfall during the period. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). If this warm pattern hold tights through the first half of the month, there’s a good chance we will see below normal snowfall totals for the January.

10 Day Forecast.

TODAY:

Breezy start. Dry and partly sunny PM. Highs near 40.

TONIGHT:

Calm and clear, still chilly. Lows in the upper 20s.

THURSDAY:

Some rain returns by the afternoon. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Some more showers. Highs in the 60s.

SATURDAY:

Rain turns to snow. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Showers return. Some snow possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Drying up. Lingering flurries. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Still dry. Highs in the 40s

WEDNESDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 40s

THURSDAY:

Some rain and snow showers. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.