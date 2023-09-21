Tonight features partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the middle 50s, so it’s not quite as chilly of a night as previous nights. A couple of instances of fog are possible but not the dense fog we’ve seen over the last few mornings.

Friday will continue the partly sunny skies for the first half of the day, though clouds will increase a bit late in the day for high school football games during the evening. A stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out east but most of us will be dry Friday, both during the day and for area football games during the evening with highs in the middle 70s. Temperatures will drop quickly after dark, so have the jacket ready to help keep you warm, as we fall back into the 50s by the end of the games across the region.

Saturday brings a lot of clouds to the region as a coastal low-pressure system moves up north through the Mid-Atlantic coast. This could bring a couple of showers to the region, but the majority of us will likely only encounter a sprinkle or two. Our eastern mountain areas such as in Pocahontas County though will likely see better chances for light rain. Despite the lack of much meaningful rain from this system, temperatures will be held down with the abundant clouds around, with highs only in the upper 60s.

Sunday continues the risk for a couple of sprinkles for our eastern counties during the morning, with clearing skies for the afternoon. High temperatures will be cooler than average once again, with highs in the upper 60s.

Monday brings more sunshine to the region out ahead of our next storm system, which looks to scoot in on Tuesday. High temperatures on Monday will be near seasonal in the lower 70s.

Tuesday looks to bring a warm front into the area ahead of our next low-pressure system, which will bring with it the chance for showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder or two. The clouds and showers around will hold temperatures once again to the lower 70s.

Wednesday is looking unsettled at this point, with a low-pressure system scooting through. Showers look like a decent bet at this point, with high temperatures in the upper 60s.

Thursday keeps a brief isolated chance for a shower or two in the morning, with afternoon clearing. High temperatures will be near 70.

Looking ahead, temperatures look to remain near normal overall in between storm systems. Our average high this time of year is 74 degrees, and high temperatures generally in the 70s look commonplace for the next couple of weeks. Conditions look a bit wetter once we head into this weekend and beyond, as systems moving through look to create a bit of a more unsettled pattern. This is in association with a blocking pattern known as an omega block, which could bring a series of weak storm systems through the region. For any storms that pop up in your neighborhood, don’t forget that you can download the StormTracker 59 app for free with the interactive radar ready at the push of a button! I like using it for when I go hiking and running!

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy. Not as chilly. Lows in the middle 50s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny. Increasing clouds late. Highs in the middle 70s.

SATURDAY

Mostly cloudy. A few showers especially east, drier west. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY

Morning showers east, clearing throughout the day. Highs near 70.

MONDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY

Scattered showers possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers possible. Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

THURSDAY

AM sprinkles, PM sun. Highs near 70.

FRIDAY

Isolated showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to middle 70s.

