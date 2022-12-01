Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold once again. Temperatures will drop back into the middle 20s, so it’s another night to bundle up – make sure the kiddos have the layers ready for the school bus in the morning!

Friday is mostly dry, though a stray sprinkle or two may begin to encroach on the region late in the day. Otherwise, it’s much milder, with highs in the middle 50s – not a bad way to wrap up the week! Come say hello and help out the community – we’ll have a few folks stationed out at the Walmart locations in Beckley, Lewisburg and Fayetteville for Toys for Tots!

Saturday features a return of scattered showers with a cold front crossing. No severe weather is expected, but it’ll be a bit breezy and dreary with highs in the lower 50s.

Sunday looks much drier as high pressure sets in. This should make for a decent wrap to the weekend, with highs in the middle to upper 40s.

Monday begins the day dry but we’ll see increasing clouds and perhaps a few sprinkles by the evening with a warm front lifting through the region out ahead of our next storm system. Highs will be around 50.

Tuesday looks like a wet day with a storm system moving past the two Virginians, so have the umbrellas ready! Highs will be around 50. This storm system will bring colder air into the region for the end of the week.

Wednesday keeps the mild air around for one more day, but it’s still dreary, with highs in the middle 50s.

Thursday brings the cold air back into the region, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 40s.

Friday is even colder, with highs only in the 30s and perhaps a couple of rain/snow showers.

Looking ahead, the weather looks much colder toward the middle of the month, with below normal conditions expected. We will be keeping an eye on a couple of storm systems moving through the region during that timeframe for the potential for some light snow, but no storm looks significant at this point – we’ll keep you updated!

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and chilly once again! Lows in the middle 20s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny with a stray sprinkle late. Highs in the middle 50s.

SATURDAY

Showers likely at times, a bit gloomy. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny but cooler. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny and slightly warmer with increasing clouds late. Highs in the lower 50s.

TUESDAY

Showers likely – a wet day ahead! Highs around 50.

WEDNESDAY

A few lingering showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny but colder. Highs in the middle 30s.

FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with a few sprinkles. Highs in the upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Continued chill with a few stray rain and snow showers. Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny but remaining cold. Highs in the upper 30s.