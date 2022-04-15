Tonight clouds increase and temps cool off after sunset into the 40s. Rain will hold off for your evening plans until the very late night and early Saturday morning hours. Sprinkles here and there start us off Saturday morning.

Saturday, we’re not to far off from Friday’s forecast. Highs stick to the mid and upper 60s with a few more clouds hanging around the region. The big difference is we could see a handful of showers throughout the day. Most of it will be early in the morning. It doesn’t look like enough to cancel any outdoor plans though!

EASTER SUNDAY, is looking dry, albeit a bit chilly in the morning. Sunny skies through the morning hours though should set the stage for an excellent egg hunt or Easter brunch for those celebrating the holiday. Otherwise it will just be a good Sunday to get outside and enjoy West Virginia. Highs will climb to the mid 50s for most. Clouds once again increase for the overnight hours with showers moving in early Monday morning

Monday, a messy afternoon is looking likely as rain moves in across the region. We’ll be noticeably cooler during the day as well thanks to clouds and rain moving in when the sun is at its highest point in the sky. Highs in the low 50s are expected.

Tuesday, morning lows will be cold enough to warrant frost especially in the higher elevations. Additionally, some lingering mountain showers in the morning keeps clouds in the forecast through much of the day. This won’t do much to help our temperatures into the afternoon, as highs will only reach into the upper 40s and low 50s.

Wednesday, another frost and freeze is possible in the morning as lows hover near or below the freezing mark for most. We do warm up during the day bringing highs back into the mid and upper 50s by the afternoon, but cloudy skies stick around the entire day stopping us from getting any warmer.

Thursday is looking to stay dry with sunshine returning for all. Temps rise back into the upper 60s and low 70s across the two-Virginias. Partly sunny skies will make for an enjoyable afternoon.

The extended forecast looks to bring back the April warmth with a few dry days here and there. Rain chances remain around spring-average norms. All helping May with those spring flowers.

Severe weather season is here, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

