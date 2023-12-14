Tonight features yet another clear and starry sky. That will be great weather to view the Geminids meteor shower once again this evening. Keep in mind that it will be a very cold night once again – not quite as cold as this morning – but close, with low temperatures in the mid 20s.

Friday brings our southerly flow back into the picture with high pressure shifting to our northeast into Delmarva. Plenty of sunshine will once again be on tap for the two Virginias and we should make a run to 50 degrees after a chilly start once again in the 20s.

Saturday continues our southerly flow, which will allow temperatures to jump up a couple of more degrees. With plenty of sunshine, after beginning the day in the 20s, we’ll see high temperatures in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be a wet day, especially for the afternoon, with showers looking likely as an area of low pressure moves up from the Gulf Coast. Scattered showers, some of which could be on the steady side will be around. Despite the clouds and showers, temperatures will still make a run into the 50s with a southerly flow around. We will also encounter stout wind gusts – gusts peaking in the range of 25 to 35 mph look to be a good bet – so once again, pin those Christmas decorations so they don’t get blown away!

Monday brings much colder air into the region behind Sunday’s system. With a northwest flow, snow showers will be possible and temperatures will be held down into the 30s in what will be another raw, cloudy and cold day. Little to no snow accumulation is expected for the lowlands but the mountains once again could cash in on some light snowfall amounts. Occasional wind gusts above 20 mph will put wind chill values down into the teens at times during the day.

Tuesday brings the sunshine back into the picture in full force, but with a northwest breeze persisting, temperatures will be held down to around freezing for highs in what will be a very cold day.

Wednesday keeps high pressure in the picture and with our high pressure system heading east, our temperature will rebound up into the low 40s.

Thursday keeps the sunshine persisting in the region and we’ll see temperatures rebound to near average for this time of year, with highs in the mid 40s.

Looking ahead, though we do see a cooldown for the area for the early part of next week – the week before Christmas – this burst of cold air looks to last only a couple of days and near normal to perhaps above average temperatures look to lock in for much of the remainder of December. That’s not to say that we couldn’t see snow showers for Christmas but the odds as of now are looking low. Help us build our online weather photo community! Head over to our website and click or tap on the Weather Together tab and help us grow our blossoming album!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs in the low 50s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Increasing clouds late. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY

Showers likely, especially by the afternoon. Showers could be steady at times. Highs near 50.

MONDAY

Snow showers possible. Accumulations held mainly to the mountaintops. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny. Cold day! Highs near freezing.

WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

CHRISTMAS EVE

Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.