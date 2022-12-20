It’s another chilly night tonight, with low temperatures around 20 degrees – bundle up! However, in comparison to this weekend, that will be warm!

Wednesday for the first day of Winter starts off with sunshine but clouds will be building in through the day. For travel, the first half of our Wednesday looks best but those heading out later in the day take note. A very messy system is working its way into the region late Wednesday night. For now, we look to stay on the warm side of things meaning rain, but mountain mixing late in the day is certainly possible. Highs push into the low to mid 40s with overnight lows near freezing.

Thursday is looking more and more messy as we deal with an early morning wintery mix. Travelers take note that no matter what the final forecast call is, give yourself extra time if planning on holiday travel. For the middle of Thursday, we’re expecting rain, steady at times, to push in. Thursday night is when we start to see a changeover to ice then snow for everyone. This will be a quick freeze so roads will get worse quickly as the sun begins to set. Snow showers will continue through Friday.

Friday, as our arctic front passes through, temperatures crash hard and fast. Expect temperatures to drop quickly around the morning commute Friday. Flash freezing of the previous day’s rain will make travel dangerous. As our ground cools fast, snow showers, steady at times will begin to stick with light measurable snow likely.

Though some light snow accumulations are possible, which could make travel alone dangerous, the dangerous wind chill values Friday afternoon into the evening will be just as dangerous, if not more! We’re looking at wind chill values by the evening Friday across the region well below zero in the neighborhood of -10 to -25 with air temperatures dropping into the single digits and wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph.

Saturday we begin to clear things out with some lingering flurries here and there. The main story of the day will be temperatures as they won’t make it out of the teens for daytime highs! Wind chills will be at or below zero the whole day making our Christmas Eve a very dangerous situation as frostbite and hypothermia can occur in 15 minutes or less on exposed skin. In other words, bundle up head to toe!

Christmas Day is a bitterly cold day as morning temperatures are just above the zero-degree mark. Icy conditions on roads should be expected as afternoon highs are once again only in the teens. Wind chills will also be dangerous once again. At least we’re dry but the damage of the past week’s storm is done so take care traveling to friends and family.

Monday will finally feature a warmer pattern beginning to develop – but it’s still cold. We’ll see plenty of sunshine and highs back up into the upper 20s after another cold night in the single digits.

In your extended day forecast we start the slow climb out of daytime highs in the teens back to average leading up to the New Year’s weekend. So far, we are looking for New Year’s Eve to be mild but we’re watching for the possibility of rain showers as we ring in 2023. Of course, as with all long-range forecasts, fine tuning is likely so stick with us for the latest.

We’re tracking your chances of a white Christmas for 2022! To be official, 1 inch of fresh snow must be on the ground on Christmas Day. While our chances are slim for many, our mountain counties have a good shot this year! Be sure to check back for updates as we get closer to the holiday weekend.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and chilly! Lows in the upper teens.

TUESDAY

Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Dry and mild start, clouds increasing late. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

THURSDAY

Rain showers transitioning to snow. Highs around 40.

FRIDAY

Snow showers, steady at times. Windy. Highs near freezing in the morning, dropping into the single digits by dusk – wind chill values will be well below zero!

CHRISTMAS EVE- SATURDAY

Flurries but clearing overall. Brutal cold. Highs in the teens!

CHRISTMAS DAY – SUNDAY

Partly sunny, VERY COLD. Highs in the teens. Wind chills near zero!

KWANZAA – MONDAY

Sunny, still cold. Highs in the middle 20s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY

Still plenty of sun, warming up. Highs in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny once again with highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY

Still looking good! Highs in the lower 50s.