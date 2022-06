Today marks the 10 Year Anniversary of the June 29th, 2012 Derecho: See what made this storm so special and how often these types of storm hit our region here: https://www.wvnstv.com/top-stories/severe-weather-awareness-week-destructive-deadly-derechos/

Tonight we hang on to the heat a bit longer as we cool through the 70s after sunset. Humidity continues to rise near muggy levels making tonight a little on the sticky side. Overnight we settle into the low to mid 60s for lows.

Thursday we’ll enjoy a nice day with sunshine to start and temps working back to the mid-80s. While we stay dry through the daylight hours clouds begin to build in for the nighttime hours with showers overnight into Friday.

Friday will see a mix of sun and storms as our next front towards the west adds some instability to our hot and humid airmass. A few scattered storms possible through the afternoon and evening with more widespread storms for the weekend.

Saturday front stalled towards our north will spark off a couple showers early. Heating of the day will bring a few more showers with heavy downpours and thunderstorms late. Showers and storms remain through the overnight. Highs remain mild in the low 80s.

Sunday our stationary front remain stuck leading to another day of showers and storms. High water issues may become a problem by this time. Highs cooler due to more cloud cover in the low 80s.

4th of July looks to still be plagued by a stalled stationary front adding instability to our holiday weather. A few passing showers here and there in the heat of the day lasting through the evening hours. Highs remain muggy and mild as we see highs in the 80s. Heat indexes will feel much warmer as dew points rise into th 60s and 70s.

Tuesday we continue to deal with a stalled front bringing showers and storms throughout the day. They will be scattered in nature so a few hours of dry and muggy conditions can be expected. Highs in the 80s.

Wednesday a low develops towards our south bringing showers and storms once again throughout the day.

Through the extended forecast we are unsettled but mild as the summer rainy patter continues. Small improvements in long rage forecasts look promising.

With summer weather we have to watch for summer storms so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.



TONIGHT:

Clear & Mild. Lows in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny, Iso storm late. Highs in the 80s.

FRIDAY:

Sct. Showers/storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SATURDAY:

Showers & storms. Highs in the low to mid 80s

SUNDAY:

Stormy at times. Highs in the low 80s|

4TH OF JULY:

Sct. PM storms. Highs in the 80s.

TUESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Iso. Showers, mild. Highs in the 80s.

THURSDAY:

Sct. showers/storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY:

Hot, Iso storm PM. Highs in the 90s.

SATURDAY:

More sunshine. PM shower poss. Highs in the 80s.