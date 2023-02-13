Tonight’s mostly clear skies will allow temperatures to drop quite a bit once again, as we dip back into the upper 20s to right around 30 degrees. Roadways that have been treated with salt will be fine, but watch for an icy spot or two on any road that you think might not be treated. Otherwise, it’s a quiet night in store.

Tuesday brings a southerly flow kicking strong once again, with a bit of a breeze in the afternoon which will usher in much warmer conditions back into the region as a result of high pressure shifting to our southeast. High temperatures will make a run at 60 degrees, as the overall above-average February trend continues! A weak frontal system will approach the region late in the day, which will give us mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon, but otherwise, it’s another quiet day ahead.

Wednesday begins with a few sprinkles with a weak cold front crossing. The air mass behind this front is not really any colder, but we will be dealt with mostly cloudy conditions for the day. Despite the abundant clouds, we will see temperatures soar once again with a southerly breeze continuing to be the main weather-maker as high temperatures jump into the middle 60s. Wind gusts up to 30 mph are possible, which will aid in transport of that warmer air.

Thursday will be similar to our previous Thursday in the two Virginias: a warm front will lift north during the morning, making for a wet commute as you head out the door. We will likely see a break in the rain shower action with perhaps a few peaks of sunshine during the afternoon before a potent cold front crosses during the evening hours. This cold front will likely be the focus of some severe weather Thursday farther back to the west across portions of the Bluegrass State, Indiana and Ohio but this threat should be pretty well extinguished by the time the front makes it to our region. Nonetheless, gusty winds can be expected, with wind gusts peaking in the neighborhood of 40 to 50 mph looking possible. It’ll be very warm once again as well, with highs in the middle to upper 60s – just like last week, if we see a little sunshine during the afternoon, we’ll make a run at 70 degrees!

Friday allows Old Man Winter to make a return, with pesky snow showers expected over the mountains. Otherwise, it’ll be a mostly cloudy and gloomy day with a northwesterly flow, which will drive colder air down from the Great Lakes, as highs only reach the middle 30s.

Saturday brings high pressure back into control for our area, which allows the sunshine to return. We’ll see a decent warmup, with high temperatures near average in the middle 40s as our wind begins to shift back to coming from the southwest.

Sunday is much warmer, with plenty of sunshine and that southwesterly flow bringing some warm air back into the region, as we’ll see high temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Enjoy this dry weekend because next week is looking quite unsettled.

Looking ahead, once we move past next weekend, the pattern looks a bit more wet for the following week with a series of storm systems likely to impact our region over a relatively short period of time. Though the mild weather pattern looks to continue through around the 20th of February, all signs still point to a bit of a cooldown for the end of February into the beginning of March but at this point, no real chances of accumulating snow appear to be looming – both Beckley and Bluefield have received only about 20 percent of our typical snow totals at this point for the snow season so far… Speaking of that wet pattern, long term solutions are hinting at a stalled frontal boundary in our neck of the woods for the middle of next week. This could create our first risk for some local high water issues of the year if this were to transpire – we’ll be watching this pattern closely!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear and a bit chilly. Watch for black ice! Lows in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY – VALENTINE’S DAY

Increasing clouds but warm! Highs near 60.

WEDNESDAY

AM sprinkles, otherwise, mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the middle 60s.

THURSDAY

AM showers, lunchtime break, PM gusty showers. Warm! Highs in the middle to upper 60s.

FRIDAY

Pesky snow showers, otherwise, mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny and seasonal! Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer once again. Highs in the middle 50s.

MONDAY

Few afternoon showers possible, mostly cloudy. Highs in the middle 50s.

TUESDAY

Few showers likely, could be steady. Highs in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

More chances for steady showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY

Showers exit during the morning hours. Cooler. Highs in the middle 40s.