Nice Today, Cooling off and Rainy by Mid-Week

Today looks great! We will bring back sunshine and we are expecting to be close to average temperature wise. While it will be cooler than what we saw yesterday, we are going to see highs in the mid and upper 60s. Enjoy the suns and warmth because we are unsettled and much cooler for the rest of the week.

Tuesday brings the next chance of showers possible all day with maybe a rumble of thunder and temperatures cooler, in the mid to upper 50s. Lows drop towards the upper to mid 30s with showers and thunder expected to continue through the overnight. A few snow showers are possible across the higher terrain.

Wednesday continues our rainy and cooler pattern as highs will only be into the low 50s as our next system works it’s way through. Lows continue to fall, this time into the mid 30’s. Some snow showers again possible in the high terrain.

Thursday the cooling trend continues with highs in the 50’s but we are looking dry at least for Thursday! Lows make a slight rebound towards the upper 30s.

Heading into the weekend we see the most drastic changes in our forecast, highs struggle into the 50s Friday, most may not even get out of the 40s Saturday, by Sunday we do make it back into the 50s but still well below average for this time of year.

Gardeners, be advised there is a widespread potential for frost especially towards the end of the week. Stay up to date with us all week right here.

We have now entered the month of May and it looks like the first two weeks of May will generally be below average. Severe weather season is now in full swing, so be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

TONIGHT:

Showers and storms move through. Some could be strong/severe. We also have to watch flood prone areas through the evening as well. Lows drop into the upper 40s.

MONDAY:

Looking mostly dry. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY:

Rain and a few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain showers possible. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Some showers possible, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

An isolated shower chance, much cooler than average. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY:

Unsettled again. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Slight chance of a shower. Highs near 60.

