Nice Today. Snow for Friday







A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for northwestern Pocahontas county from 4 AM Friday until 1 AM Saturday. This will either be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning or downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory at some point on Thursday. Snow is likely to be heavier on Friday, in this area, especially in the high terrain.

DISCUSSION: Thursday is looking fairly quiet. We will see a mix of sun and clouds, but keep temperatures pretty mild. Highs are going to make it back into the low and mid 50s. Clouds will start to increase during the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will drop to the low 20s. Snow showers will be possible by early Friday morning.

The Day Ahead

Friday will bring on and off snow showers. We could see them stick a bit during the morning, but during the afternoon will bring lots of melting. Highs will be cool as we only make it into the upper 30s. Friday night could be slippery as temperatures drop fast into the mid 20s. Watch for icy spots into early Saturday.

Snow accumulation is not looking very impressive, but some minor accumulations are possible in the low lands. Most will pick up 1 to 2 inches. We could see 2 to 4 in the high terrain of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties. There could even be an isolated spot higher than that on the tallest peaks in Pocahontas county. Keep in mind it could still be very tricky traveling Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Friday Snow

The weekend is looking pretty quiet at this point. We will be cold on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 40s. A linger snow shower will be possible to start the day. By the afternoon we will see partly sunny skies, so enjoy the quiet conditions. Sunday is looking even better. We have more sunshine to enjoy and temperatures will be even warmer as highs make it into the upper 50s and even low 60s. Enjoy the weekend!

Monday will be another warm day with highs in the low 60s. Clouds will start to increase, but showers look to hold off until the evening hours. Rain will continue into Tuesday, but we stay mild with highs in the 50s. More showers are on tap through the middle of the week and we will cool down as we close the week out.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and cold. Lows in the low 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Snow showers throughout the day. Minor accumulation in the lowlands. More in the high terrain. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Dry day aside from a morning snow shower. Still cool. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Beautiful. Sunshine and warm. Highs in the 50s and 60s.

MONDAY:

Mild, partly cloudy. Rain arrives by the evening. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY:

Mild, rain returns. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

More showers. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

A few lingering showers. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

A few more showers possible. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Drying up and cooler. Highs in the 40s.







