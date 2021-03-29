Nice Tomorrow, Storms Wednesday, Snow Thursday?!

Tonight is going to be a nice and quiet evening. Winds will be on the light side and we stay dry and clear. Temperatures will be chilly, but not as cold as last night as many only drop into the mid and upper 30s to start off our Tuesday.

Tuesday warmer weather is on the way as winds shift out of the south, we’ll still be cool during the morning into the 30s but the afternoon takes us back into the upper 60s. Little room to complain there. The sun is out for a majority of the day but by the evening and overnight hours clouds will thicken up as rain moves in for Wednesday.

Wednesday, we’re fairly cloudy and rainy, especially in the afternoon hours where a few thunderstorms remain in the forecast. The heaviest rain looks to be early and through the afternoon. Temperatures will fall very quickly from the 60s into the 20s by the late evening.

Some storms could be on the strong side Wednesday afternoon. Right now it looks like the best threat for severe weather will be further to our south and east, but some storms could still produce gusty winds and will likely produce very heavy rainfall.

Thursday we get a harsh reality check. Snow showers are likely throughout the first half of the morning, particularly through the western half of the area. It will be difficult for it to stick but some elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses are likely to become slick. Morning temperatures will be in the 20s and afternoon highs will only be in the mid-30s for most. Give yourself time for the morning commute.

Friday, we start out even colder into the teens. At least this time it’s drier, skies should be clear by this point thanks to high pressure. Highs only climb to the mid and upper 30s again with a few spots nearing 40 degrees.

Saturday we make a quick recovery back into the 50s with more sunshine. Overall it should be a fairly nice day for everyone. Sunday rounding out the weekend also looks great with many being able to break into the 60s once again with abundant sunshine. It will be a very nice Easter Sunday!

In the extended forecast we continue or warm up into next week. High pressure looks to maintain it’s influence too so most of us should be seeing sunny skies!

TONIGHT:

Clear and quiet. Lows in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY:

Warmer, increasing clouds late. Highs in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain showers, breezy. Mixing late. Highs in the 50s.

THURSDAY:

Overcast, chances for rain/snow early. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50.

MONDAY:

Quiet. Highs in the 60s

TUESDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 60s and 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Odd chance for some rain. Highs in the 60s.

THURSDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 60s.