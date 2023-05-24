Tonight will provide another fire-red sunset with the Canadian smoke still in the atmosphere over our region. We’ll see partly to mostly clear skies despite a decaying cold front pushing through. Temperatures will dip back into the lower 50s.

Thursday will be cooler behind that front but there will be plenty of sunshine as high pressure sets in from Canada. This will keep the northerly flow around, with highs in the lower 70s. It will be yet another beautiful day in the region!

Friday is a beautiful end to the work week with mostly sunny with high pressure in control and highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday looks mostly dry despite an area of low pressure forming off the coast of Florida and heading north. It should stay far enough to our south to keep us mostly dry but a stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out in an otherwise partly cloudy day, with highs around 70.

Sunday brings a slightly better chance for rain showers but we are still expecting plenty of dry time with highs temperatures once again near 70 degrees.

Memorial Day is trending drier but once again, a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out, with highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Tuesday continues our chances for a pesky shower or two but like Memorial Day, there will be plenty of dry time with highs in the middle to upper 70s.

Looking ahead, beyond the potential for a low-pressure system to kick off a few showers for the weekend, it’s a dry pattern once again beyond that! After a few sprinkles still on Tuesday and Wednesday, high pressure looks to set back into control for the end of next week with highs in the 70s pushing into the 80s by the end of next week. There is no sign of any big cooldowns on tap in our region anytime soon.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy. Another nice night. Lows in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny – a beauty! Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny, great end to the work week! Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY

An isolated shower and cooler. Highs near 70.

SUNDAY

A few showers possible – plenty of dry time! Highs near 70.

MEMORIAL DAY

An isolated sprinkle, partly sunny. Highs in the middle 70s.

TUESDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the middle to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly sunny, warmer. Highs near 80.

THURSDAY

Mostly sunny – warm! Highs near 80.

FRIDAY

Partly sunny and warm! Highs near 80.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny and remaining very warm. Highs near 80.