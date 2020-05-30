Nice Weekend Ahead

Saturday will bring clearing conditions. We could still see a shower or storm, especially during the morning, but we are looking drier than the previous two days. Temperatures will be seasonable with highs in the low to mid 70s. All in all it will be a nice day to get out an enjoy!

Sunday looks dry as well and still comfortable with highs in the low 70s and even a few spots in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be chilly as we drop into the 40s to kick off the work week.

Monday looks to keep things dry as well by now high pressure is in control across much of the eastern U.S., for us temperatures will be slightly below average in the upper 60s. Monday night we spend another night in the mid to upper 40s across the area.

Tuesday we continue the dry streak as high pressure holds on tight, with temperatures making their way back to the 70s. We also begin to see our overnight lows return to the 50s.

Wednesday we continue our drier stretch with temperatures beginning to warm up, highs in the mid 70s are expected. An isolated shower is possible, but most of us will stay dry.

By Thursday we get back to near 80, with our first chances to see rain and some thunderstorms return. By Friday we continue to keep rain in the forecast, but we keep the near 80 degree temperatures. Next weekend looks unsettled but for now it looks like we will hold onto above average temperatures for the duration of it.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.





