Tonight is a great night weather-wise for area high school football games as long as you don’t mind a little chill! Temperatures at kickoff will be around 50 degrees and we will drop into the 40s during the game and into the middle 40s by the end of the fourth quarter, so something to wear that will keep you warm is a good idea! Temperatures Saturday morning will drop off into the middle 30s.

Saturday looks great with partly sunny skies and highs near 60. This will be a stretch of weather of warmer days returning but cold overnight lows continuing. Otherwise, plenty of sunshine can be expected Thursday through Monday. Don’t forget to ‘fall back’ at 2 a.m. Sunday with our clocks as we GAIN an hour of sleep! Check the smoke and carbon monoxide detectors!

Sunday sees a few more clouds during the afternoon but generally, we will be partly cloudy, with highs around 60 degrees. That’s a bit above our average high, which is in the upper 50s for this time of year. It’ll be nice to have two dry weekend days in a row!

Monday keeps us dry for one more day before our next storm system kicks in. It’s a mild day with a southerly flow in place, as high temperatures reach the lower to middle 60s!

Tuesday brings a few showers into the region with a weak front scooting through. The air behind this front is not colder, and we will actually warm up on Wednesday! Highs Tuesday will be in the middle 60s under mostly cloudy skies with an occasional shower or two.

Wednesday is a day where we will be in between boundaries – a warm front to our north and a cold front to our west. With a nice southwest breeze kicking in, we will see temperatures jump into the upper 60s for highs!

Thursday looks wet as the unsettled pattern continues with another front crossing. Highs temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Friday is trending colder with a few isolated showers and highs in the upper 40s.

Looking ahead, temperatures look mild through this weekend but colder once again for the end of next week, as it appears yet another cooler punch of air works its way into the region in the midst of a bit of a more unsettled pattern. This is the time of year, like spring, where we can see multiple seasons’ worth of weather over the span of a few days, so we’ll be watching the pattern closely! Don’t forget that you have our interactive radar and the forecast for YOUR town available at your fingertips with the StormTracker 59 weather app, free for you to use and enjoy from the Apple and Google Play stores.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear, not as cold but still frosty. Lows in the middle 30s.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny. Nice! Highs around 60.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Set those clocks back Saturday night!

MONDAY

Increasing clouds but staying dry! Highs in the lower to middle 60s.

TUESDAY

A few showers possible. Highs in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy. Isolated sprinkle late. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY

Few showers possible. Unsettled. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY

Morning sprinkle. PM sun. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly sunny. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY

Few showers possible. Highs in the 40s.