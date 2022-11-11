Veterans Day Friday, Nicole looks to bring back scattered heavy rain showers for much of the area. A general 1-1.5 inches of rain can be expected throughout the day. We’ve been dry so outside of poor drainage areas or clogged storm drains backing up, our flood risk remains low. Windy conditions at times this afternoon with wind gusts 25-30mph. A rumble of thunder is also possible this afternoon with some becoming strong storms. Remember, wet leaves are just as slick as ice so drivers take note!

Things to note for Friday as we deal with the remnants of Nicole and a strong cold front. Winds will likely be a problem this evening as grounds become saturated. Soft soils and strong winds could knock down trees causing power outages. Heavy rain and clogged drains could cause standing water on roadways for the evening commute so take it easy driving today. As for severe weather, while not expected to be widespread, a storm or two this afternoon could become strong with high winds and blinding rain the main concern. Most of the energy of the storm will be towards our east in Virginia. It is certainly a day to stay #WeatherAware

Saturday pre-dawn could see a few showers but over all cold air rushes into the region as we begin to clear things out for the afternoon. Temps tumble below average for the first time all month as we struggle our way to the mid and upper 40s!

A pocket of moisture races in from the southwest which will bring rain and snow showers back to the region Saturday night. While accumulations will be nil, it’ll be enough to wet roads creating black ice conditions as we expect a frosty night with lows into the 20s!

Sunday begins frosty in the 20s and we won’t warm up much despite blue skies and sunshine. Expect the chill to remain as we struggle to reach the freezing mark by noon, only topping out in the mid to upper 30s! Early morning and after sunset, watch for black ice once again after a day of run off from previous rains.

Monday starts to see the slow return of some improving temperatures but it’ll be another cold one. Despite plenty of sunshine, we will only see highs around 40 – yikes! Lows will once again be down well into the 20s.

Tuesday is another chilly day as a system pushes in from the south. Morning temps are cold enough for wet flakes and sleet which could impact your morning commute. We’ll warm up enough in the afternoon for just a few showers here and there. Lingering showers after sunset will transition back into sleet and snow for the eastern mountains. Accumulations look minor, if any, at this point.

Wednesday begins with snow showers for the mountains and sleet/rain for the low lands. While rain/sleet/snow chances tail off through the day, watch for slick spots to and from on the area roadways. Highs still cold in the 40s. After sunset, black ice will be an issue as will snow flakes for the mountains.

Thursday we’re watching the potential of a system to bring scattered showers once again. We’ll be cold enough to see a mix of rain, sleet, and snow but accumulations look minimum to none at this time. We’ll keep you posted. Highs in the upper 30s simply means another cold day regardless.

In your extended forecast the cold temps continue as we remain well below average. Our first extended winter preview looks to run smack into the Thanksgiving holiday. As of right now, no strong indications of large snow storms, but a few flakes aren’t out of the question.

Remember, Fall Fire Season is in effect for West Virginia. No outdoor burning from 7am to 5pm. Under Red Flag Warnings, outdoor burning is not recommended at anytime. With trees now dropping their leaves more and more along with fairly dry stretches on the way, follow fire bans in effect closely. Fall brush and forest fires can get out of hand quickly with all the extra dry fuel lying around.



VETERANS DAY – FRIDAY

Heavy rain all day. Highs in the low 60s.

SATURDAY

AM Mtn sprinkles, clearing PM. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY

COLD but dry. Highs in the mid 30s.

MONDAY

Sunshine and dry. Highs in the low 40s.

TUESDAY

Morning flurries to afternoon showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Iso. snow/sleet/rain showers. Some sun. Highs in the upper 30s /low 40s.

THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy. Sct. rain/snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY

Rain/Snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s/low 40s

SATURDAY

AM/Late snow showers, Rain dayside. Highs in the low 40s.

SUNDAY

Partly cloudy, chilly. Highs in the 40s.