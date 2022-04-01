Friday will bring a hit or miss rain/snow shower early in the morning. The best chance for that will be limited to the mountains. Other than that we are cold and cloudy. We start the morning off in the 30s and only warm up into the low 40s by the afternoon. We remain breezy through the day with winds gusting 20-30 MPH.

Saturday, we continue the drier and clearer pattern. While we’re chilly to start into the low 30s, most should climb right back to near 60 degrees by Saturday afternoon. A nice day overall. A few showers are possible after midnight and into early Sunday morning.

Sunday, clouds build in and the threat of some rain makes a return to the forecast. This will not be a widespread threat for rain, but it is something you should be mindful of if you have outdoor plans. Highs in the 50s are expected. The best chance for showers will be first thing in the morning.

Monday, we’re cloudy but dry across the region. This is an odd day, not exactly nice but not bad either, with clouds around it will be gloomy but we do have a good shot at getting near 60!

Tuesday, rain is looking likely across the region as mostly cloudy skies remain across the region. During the evening we’ll see rain move into the area, so it will be a good idea to have the rain gear on hand when you leave in the morning hours because you’ll need it by the time you leave work! Highs in the 60s are expected.

Wednesday, we remain generally unsettled through much of the day with the lingering threat of showers across the region. Better chances for rain will come through the evening and overnight hours as another cold front begins to push its way through. Highs in the 60s are expected.

Thursday, rain continues through the early morning hours before gradually coming to an end by the afternoon hours. We will remain breezy through much of the day, and will spend most of it cooling off as well as winds begin to shift more out of the north. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 50s and 40s most likely.

Through the extended forecast, temperatures take a nose dive back to the 40s as our unsettled weather wraps up however briefly. It is likely we’re not done with our active pattern!

Severe weather season is approaching, so make sure your thoughts are turning to preparedness! Refresh your emergency kit and grab that NOAA weather radio that’s still on your shopping list. We’ll continue to keep you up-to-date on the forecast so you can stay weather aware.

March means the start of WV Spring Fire Season. Remember you can only burn after 5 PM and before 7 AM each day. All fires must have a safety strip and you can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials. The fire must be attended at all times until it’s completely extinguished.

