Wednesday is a frosty start but sunshine returns for all. Temps will not move fast so expect to need the jackets for most of your mornings. Sunshine carries us through the afternoon as temps only reach the mid 40s for the day. We’ll once again see temps fall quickly after sunset with clear skies with overnight lows back into the 20s. In case you needed a reminder we’re still 2 weeks away from spring.

Special note for those with early rising flowers and crops or budding fruit and flowering trees, harsh cold is expected over the next several nights as overnight lows drop into hard freeze territory. Normally, this early in March, we don’t spend too much time on frost and freeze discussions, but this year isn’t normal. The above average winter has caused spring vegetation to sprout nearly a month early. For those hoping to save what looks to be a bad crop season early on, protecting sensitive plants will be a must until warmer weather returns.

Thursday will be another frosty start, but the sunshine will at least make for a nice sunrise. A few fair-weather clouds for the morning will make for a pretty looking day as temps climb into the low to mid 50s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase through the evening hours, but we’ll stay dry until the nighttime hours as our next system inches closer. Rain showers through the overnight likely with a better chance of widespread showers for Friday.

Friday morning will be tricky for the mountain counties as the higher elevations may deal with a mix of snow and rain. Morning temps will be close enough to the freezing mark for the high terrain early on. Lowlands will be too warm and should remain with straight rain. All will transition back to rain for the afternoon as temps move into the mid 40s. Showers will be with us off and on all day. Friday night temps once again dip back near freezing allowing the higher elevations to see a change over to wet snow overnight. Accumulations look minimum for now.

Saturday all stand a good chance at seeing a few snowflakes for the morning as temps start near the freezing mark. Still, accumulations look minor and confined to grassy coatings for the higher elevation, but we’ll see rain showers for all as daytime temps work into the mid 40s to melt that away. Showers tapper off Saturday night as clouds begin to clear up some. This will allow temps to cool after sunset and black ice to develop as overnight lows sink into the low 30s.

Sunday, we catch a break in the rain with a mix of sun and clouds. Temps won’t move much from the low 30s in the morning and only reaching the low to mid 40s by the late evening. By then clouds will once again increase as another system pushes in for the overnight bringing showers and wet snowflakes for the higher terrain.

Monday is a mixed bag kind of day with a few sprinkles for the lowlands while our mountain ridges enjoy sleet and wet snowflakes early on. While hit and miss, it’ll be a soggy and chilly kind of day regardless. Afternoon highs reach the low 40s allowing a change over to all rain for the showers that do remain. Peeks of sunshine are possible late afternoon and early evening but cloudy skies for most to rule the day.

A few lingering showers early morning Tuesday but these will continue to clear up as our day progresses. A mix of sun and clouds late afternoon but it’ll be too little too late to help with our temps which will struggle their way out of the 30s with many only reaching the low 40s by the evening hours. After sunset, temps once again fall back into freeze territory with overnight lows in the low 20s.

In your extended forecast the colder temps continue in winter’s last gasp before we officially end the season March 20th. With colder than average trends, the chances for snow and frosty mornings remain so early gardeners be warned. It is still much too early to consider outside planting just yet.

Spring Fire Season is underway in both Virginia and West Virginia. This is the time of year when wildfires can happen more frequently as the windy month of March gets underway. Dry fuel, windy days, and more outdoor activity can result in small brush fires to get out of hand. For this reason, in West Virginia, no outdoor burning is permitted from 7am until 5pm each day.

