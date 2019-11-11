Not a bad day today, but rain and snow expected tonight

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY GOES INTO EFFECT TONIGHT. MCDOWELL, WYOMING, RALEIGH, AND FAYETTE: 1AM – 12PM TUESDAY. TAZEWELL, MERCER, AND SUMMERS: 4AM – 1PM TUESDAY. 1AM – 7PM TUESDAY: POCAHONTAS COUNTY. 4AM – 7PM TUESDAY: GREENBRIER COUNTY.

Winter weather advisory.

DISCUSSION: We’re a bit chilly across the area to start off our Veterans Day as temperatures for most are in the low 40s. We’ve had chiller mornings though this season, so nothing should take us by surprise as long as we have our jackets on this morning.

Most of the day should go uninterrupted as temperatures make it into the low 60s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Should be pretty nice for all of the Veterans Day parades and activities going on across the area today!

Not bad for Veteran’s Day activities!

Tonight looks quite unsettled though, especially later on in the night. A short period of showers will quickly switch into snow heading into the overnight hours as arctic air arrives across the region. Overnight lows into Tuesday will drop into the 20s and this will will be accumulating snow through the night.

Rain changes over into snow tonight.

As far as snowfall amounts go, most of us will be waking up to an inch or two on the ground on Tuesday morning. The further west you are, the most you see. East of I 77 won’t pick up much more than a dusting to an inch. This shouldn’t cause any major complications, but we’ll need to have the ice scrapers ready in addition to taking the morning commute a little slower than usual. Keep in mind it only takes a small coating to make roadways tricky.

Expected snowfall amounts.

Expect a few delays heading out the door, but big improvements by the afternoon on Tuesday and we dry out in most spots. The higher peaks across the area could continue to see some more flurries later in the day, though. Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day and it will be breezy at times as well.

Aside from the snowfall amounts, the middle of the week is looking dangerously cold! Tuesday and Wednesday night’s low temperatures are looking to drop into the teens and daytime highs are looking to stay below the freezing mark. Be sure to keep in touch with friends and family through the period; we don’t need anyone being left out in the cold!

Our temperatures will slowly climb each day towards the end of the week. Highs will return to the 30s by Thursday, 40s by Friday, and we should be pretty close to normal by the following weekend. This period is looking pretty quiet at the moment as far as precipitation goes.

The 2019-2020 Winter Outlook has been released. Southern WV is expected to have a winter with above average temperatures and above average precipitation. This doesn’t mean we won’t see snow or any bitterly cold snaps. While temperatures are expected to be generally above average, we could still have days where temperatures are well below average.

Temperature Outlook for Winter 2019-2020

Precip outlook for Winter 2019-2020

This outlook can’t predict big snow storms, or even how much snow we see. With above average precipitation in the forecast it could mean we see more rain AND snow. It just depends on the individual systems and their timing. Only time will tell!

10 Day Forecast.

VETERANS DAY:

Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TONIGHT:

Rain quickly changing into snow showers. Breezy. Lows in the 20s.

TUESDAY:

Looking extremely cold. Snow showers early. Minor accumulation. Highs in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Very cold again. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Still dry, but chilly. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly dry. Highs in the upper 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Near average in the 50s.

MONDAY:

Dry. Near average again in the 50s.