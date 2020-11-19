Not as cold overnight and even warmer tomorrow!

Tonight we will be a little warmer than last night, temperatures will only fall into the middle 30s overnight. Mostly clear skies once again with a light south wind. Tomorrow we will be warmer than today!

Friday holds onto the warmth and is even a bit warmer than Thursday! It will put a cherry on top to end out the week and dive into the weekend. The sun is still shining as well. Some breezy conditions will remain with wind 10-15 mph. Friday night the clouds will be on the increase we might see a sprinkle or two but that is it! We will only drop into the 40s for overnight lows as well.

Clouds will be around Saturday but other than obscuring the sun at times, they should pass with little incident. Temperatures take a pause on the small warm up from the previous days as highs hover near 60. Overall still a pleasant day for November.

Sunday is very similar to Saturday only seeing more clouds build in, particularly overnight as a warm front lifts through along a developing low pressure to the west. Highs once again settle into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Monday we see our next front slip through the area, this will likely be another strong one with another big temperature shift behind it. Rain will accompany this one, and this will be all rain for everyone. By the time the cold air gets here, most of the precipitation will have already come to an end. This will likely be another breezy day with some gusty winds possible as the front passes.

Tuesday is looking drier and drier as the days go by, for now it just looks cloudy as it is sandwiched in between two systems passing within days of each other. Cooler air continues to settle in on Tuesday as Mondays front continues to pull away, most should be in the 40s and 50s.

Wednesday, our next low pressure and front pull through. Another rainy and windy day is ahead for the middle of next week. If you are traveling for Thanksgiving Wednesday could be a bit of a headache. Temperatures will get a bit of a boost ahead of the front, how warm we get will be dependent on when the front passes during the day. For now we make it to the 50s.

The extended forecast is looking dry, including on Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be hovering just above average into the 50s and are likely to remain there through the beginning of December.

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT:

Mostly Clear not as cold. Lows in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Looking good. Highs in the low 60s.

SATUDAY:

Still dry! Highs in the upper 50s low 60s.

SUNDAY:

Dry again during the daytime Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the 50s.

TUESDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the upper 40s low 50s.

WEDNESDAY:

Chances for rain. Highs in the 50s.

THANKSGIVING:

Dry for now. Highs in the 50s.

FRIDAY:

Dry again. Highs in the 50s.

SATURDAY:

Dry. Highs in the 50s.

SUNDAY:

Dry. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.