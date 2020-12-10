Not as cold overnight tonight

Tonight will start off cloudy but skies will clear overnight, we also will stay a little warmer overnight. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Friday as our next storm system begins to brew, almost everyone should be able to get into the 50s and 60s as warm air surges in. We look to remain dry through the day with plenty of sunshine. Clouds will begin to move in as we head through the overnight hours.

Saturday starts out dry in the morning, but by the afternoon we watch showers begin to pick up as or next storm system moves in. The rain looks to hold off until the evening and mainly after dark. This is good news because we are still warm with highs in the mid and upper 50s. Clouds begin to increase during the afternoon. During the overnight hours we will see the most widespread rain. Flooding is not a concern as rain totals look to be minor.

Sunday starts to bring some chill back into the air with rain changing back over to snow as cold air rushes in throughout the daytime. Afternoon snows look possible along the mountain tops, overnight any lingering showers across the lower elevations should changeover as well. As of right now, major accumulations are not expected, but we may see some minor accumulation in the high terrain. We will keep an eye on this!

Monday cold air settles back in briefly, highs will top out in the mid 30s, with some across the highest elevations possibly not breaking the 20s. Snow showers are in the forecast, with some minor accumulations anticipated. This could lead to another slick start to the work week!

Tuesday we see some relief from the cold with a few being able to see highs in the 40s, the rest will settle into the upper 30s by the afternoon. Conditions are looking dry at this point too, outside of a stray flurry it will just mostly be cloudy skies that we see.

Wednesday we fall right back into our active storm track as another low pressure looks to barrel past us. Likely to start out as rain across most of the area, a quick changeover to snow is anticipated by late Wednesday. Highs will mostly be in the 30s, in the afternoon before quickly falling below freezing later in the day with the changeover to snow.

The extended forecast is rather unsettled too, as December continues to make a name for itself. Thursday we see the last of Wednesdays low bring widespread snow showers to the area. Friday is a quick dry day sandwiched in between another potential storm signal for next Saturday.

Only you can prevent forest fires. – Smokey Bear

Fall fire season has started in West Virginia and it runs until December 31st. During this period outdoor burning is only allowed after 5 PM and before 7 AM. Remember fires must be attended to until they are completely extinguished. You can only burn grass trimmings, leaves, brush and other vegetative materials and all fires must have a safety strip of at least 10 feet around them. Let’s stay safe this fall.

TONIGHT

Skies clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY:

Still dry, and sunny! Highs in the 50s and even 60s!

SATURDAY:

Clouds return by the afternoon. Showers likely by the evening. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY:

Rain to snow. Highs in the 40s.

MONDAY:

Lingering snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 40s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain to snow. Highs in the 30s and low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Snow showers. Highs in the 30s.

FRIDAY:

Looking quiet. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

Rain returns. Highs in the upper 40s.

SUNDAY

Rain possible. Highs in the upper 40s.