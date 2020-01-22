Not as Cold Tonight. Mostly Cloudy Tomorrow







DISCUSSION: Overnight lows won’t be nearly as cold tonight, as most of us drop into the mid 20s. This is closer to average than where we have been. Clouds will also increase leading to a mostly cloudy start at the bus stop.

Tonight’s Forecast

Dry weather will hang around through Thursday as well. Highs will be back above average in the mid and upper 40s. We will see more clouds around throughout the day as our next storm system starts to approach to close out the week, however we stay dry. Not a whole lot of sunshine tomorrow, but still quiet.

The Day Ahead

Our next chance for precipitation doesn’t come into play until the end of the week. By the Friday morning commute, some of us will already be dealing with a rain and snow mix. Most spots are looking warm enough for just plain rain by the afternoon though some mixing will be possible through the Greenbrier Valley and in the high terrain of Pocahontas county. Wintry mix will become more common across the entire area as we drop our temperatures on Friday night.

We look to stay active this weekend with a wintry mix continuing on into Saturday. A lot of melting will take place in most spots, which means that accumulations on Saturday aren’t looking very likely outside of the higher elevations, which could pick up a few inches. Accumulation is looking more likely area-wide late Saturday night into Sunday as more cold air rolls in and we drops those temperatures down. A few inches look possible for most locations, but it does not look like a major snowfall. There’s a chance we may even see flurries continuing to fall into next week.

Some Snow Saturday

We are still looking to be below average as far as snowfall is concerned for the month of January. On average, we receive 18 inches of snow during the month of January (NWS climate data for Beckley). We have kept temperatures far above average as we kicked the month off. Even though we look to close the month on a much colder note, the pattern does not indicate any major snowfalls that will help us hit that mark.

10 Day Forecast

TONIGHT:

Still dry. Mostly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the 20s.

THURSDAY:

Still quiet. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Mainly rain, with some mixing in high elevations. Highs in the 40s.

SATURDAY:

More rain and snow. Highs in the 40s.

SUNDAY:

Flurries possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Mainly dry with a few flurries. Highs in the 40s.

TUESDAY:

Looking dry. Highs in the 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Rain possible. Highs in the 30s.

THURSDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the 40s.

FRIDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.

SATURDAY:

Still unsettled. Highs in the 30s.





