Not as Windy, but Still Cold Tuesday Night

Tuesday night will be chilly once more. The good news is, winds won’t be as gusty so wind chill won’t be as big of a deal as it was last night. Temperatures will generally fall into the low 20s to kick off our Wednesday, but we could see some upper teens in the mountains. You’ll still want to bundle up.

Wednesday brings another big swing in temperatures back into the 40s as winds once again start back out of the south. We’ll still start the day into the 20s so don’t think you can shed the jacket completely! Past the changing temperatures wind will be another big story for the day, gusts up to 30mph will be building in as a dry cold front approaches from the west.

Thursday, we see winds die down fairly quickly through the morning hours. Any remaining wind will slowly shift from the south to the north as the day goes on, setting the stage for some evening and overnight upslope snow showers. Accumulations will be minor if any since both Wednesday and Thursday feature highs in the 40s, anywhere with some remaining snowpack might be able to squeeze out an inch at most.

Friday some remaining upslope snow is possible into the morning leading to some slick conditions across the region. Otherwise, we’ll dry out but remain cloudy throughout the day. We’ll see winds out of the northwest through the rest of the day too.

Snow totals from Thursday to Friday look minimal. Some won’t pick up any, while the “hardest hit” areas could see up to an inch or two. It could be slick for the morning commute in isolated spots on Friday, but overall this does not look to be a big impact storm.

Saturday, we’re looking drier with even some breaks of sun possible. We’ll remain chilly though with some not even able to break the freezing mark by the afternoon. Overall a very classic cold winter day.

Sunday, we’ll watch for a system to try and climb out of the south and bring us some snow through the afternoon and overnight. There is a lot of disagreement surrounding this system, and for now, the trends surrounding this system haven’t been very favorable but the potential remains for the time being. Regardless we will be cold enough to see snow as the dominant precip type if it all comes together.

Monday, snow showers are possible as temperatures remain chilly across the region. Clouds remain in the forecast but breaks of sun and even some clearing east of the mountains remains possible. Highs will be in the 30s for most.

In the extended forecast, unsettled weather remains. The second half of January is looking to be just as active as the first half so this is no surprise. Overall this period looks chilly too, so a mid-January thaw doesn’t look too likely this year.

TONIGHT:

Quiet and cool. Lows in the 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Cool start, warming up. Highs in the low 40s.

THURSDAY:

Some mountain snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY:

Am snow showers, drying out. Highs in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY:

Looking drier. Highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

SUNDAY:

Snow showers possible. Accumulating snow Sunday evening through Monday afternoon is also possible. Highs in the 30s.

MONDAY:

Chance snow showers to start the day. Highs in the 30s.

TUESDAY:

Mountain snows. Highs in the low 30s and upper 20s.

WEDNESDAY:

Drying out. Highs in the upper 30s.

THURSDAY:

Chances for rain/snow increase. Highs in the upper 30s.