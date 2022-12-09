**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY** through 10 a.m. Saturday for northwestern Pocahontas County. Freezing rain/drizzle is expected in that area which could cause slippery roads with a light glazing of ice possible.

Tonight is still gloomy with overcast conditions and an occasional sprinkle or two. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s. In the highest elevations toward Snowshoe, some freezing rain is expected with temperatures a bit cooler, which is why the Winter Weather Advisory has been posted.

Saturday keeps a few showers around but there will be plenty of dry time. Don’t expect much sunshine though, with highs near 50 once again.

Sunday looks to have some more rain chances to the region with highs in the middle to upper 40s. It won’t rain all day but it’s another gloomy day with a couple of sprinkles.

Monday is mostly cloudy to start and partly sunny in the afternoon and nicer! It’ll be a bit chilly, with highs around 40 – at least it’s dry!

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high pressure in control and warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday looks to bring a rain back into the picture, with yet another strong system approaching. Highs will be in the middle 40s. Showers look most likely at this point toward dinnertime.

Thursday keeps those pesky shower chances around as the unsettled pattern continues, with highs in the middle 40s.

Friday brings a few upslope snow showers into the picture. It’s a cold day overall, with highs in the middle to upper 30s.

In your extended forecast temperatures look to overall be slightly above average for this time of year – that should prevent any major snow chances from taking place at least through the next couple of weeks – but Mother Nature can throw some curveballs this time of year – we’ll keep an eye on it for you! There are signs of cooler air returning perhaps toward Christmas time…

TONIGHT

Overcast with a few sprinkles at times – it’ll be freezing rain on the highest peaks. Lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

SATURDAY

Cooler with showers returning late again. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY

Isolated showers possible – plenty of dry time. Highs in the middle to upper 40s.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy AM with decreasing clouds late. Dry! Highs around 40.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny and warmer once again. Highs in the upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers likely. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY

Rain showers likely. Highs in the middle 40s.

FRIDAY

Mountain snow flurries. Mostly cloudy in the middle to upper 30s.

SATURDAY

Mostly sunny but cold! Highs in the middle 30s.

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny and a little warmer. Highs around 40.

MONDAY

Partly cloudy and remaining cool, with highs in the upper 30s.