Not Much Change From Yesterday

Thursday we see a few chances for rain again, its likely we will hear some thunder with any shower that does form. These showers look to be hit or miss again, with a lot of us staying dry. Heat remains in the forecast for Thursday with highs back towards the mid 80’s, dew points are expected to be in the upper 60’s as well keeping things feeling a little humid out there.

Thursday night we can just copy and paste from yesterday. “Any showers that are left from the afternoon fizzle out across the region by sunset. We are left with a few clouds but there will still be many areas with clear skies, this combined with another night of relatively light winds takes us back into the mid 60’s for lows.”

Friday should be one of the more interesting days of the week. It starts out as any other day this week has or will, showers and storms in the afternoon with highs in the 80’s for most. Then later on towards the evening hours we keep things going at least in the precipitation side of things as a cold front pushes through. This will bring overnight showers and storms for most, no severe weather is expected at this time, but rain could get heavy.

For the weekend, Saturday post-cold front will have a few lingering showers and storms throughout the day time and the afternoon. We fall back to right around average with highs in the low 80’s for most and we shed some of the humidity we’ve had all week. Sunday we get a bit warmer with some climbing into the mid 80’s for highs, we spend a majority of the day dry save for a few stray showers.

Looking into next week, things look relatively dry to start out with temperatures remaining near or just above average. Past mid-week there are indications of some impressive heat making a return for everyone, along with the return of some showers and storm chances. As we get closer this weekend we’ll iron out the details further.

As of now severe weather does not look likely at any point during the next 10 days but, remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.



