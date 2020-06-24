Noticeably Cooler Today

Today we see a few afternoon showers possible for some, it will be noticeably cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Rain will not be as widespread as what we saw Tuesday evening.

Tonight follows the day where it will be noticeably cooler lows end up in the upper to mid 50’s for most as colder air funnels in. A shower or two is possible through the overnight hours but many should expect to stay dry.

Thursday we dry out! Temperature-wise we only make it up to the upper 70’s. An isolated shower is still possible, but most of us will be dry! The best chance for rain will come during the late afternoon, but not everyone will see a shower.

Thursday night, we keep things on the cooler side again, with almost everyone back in the 50’s across the board. Not much in the way of clouds as high pressure and drier air return to the big picture.

Friday will stay mainly dry also with temperatures trying to get to the 80-degree mark. Again, we can’t rule out an isolated shower, but overall it will be a nice day. More of us will see a nice dry afternoon with only a shower here or there. It will be a great way to end the week.

Next weekend the unsettled weather returns but we hold on to temperatures in the low 80s. Saturday looks drier than Sunday with just the chance for an isolated shower. Higher rain chances are back in the forecast for Sunday, but temperatures remain in the low 80s. We still are unable to shake our unsettled weather pattern through next week, more rain chances are still in the forecast.

Remember that severe weather season is now in full swing. Be sure you have two ways to receive alerts and warnings! NOAA Weather Radio is something we always recommend, and it makes a great gift too.

WEDNESDAY:

Drier than Tuesday, but a few storms around. Highs in the 70s.

THURSDAY:

Looks dry aside from an isolated shower! Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Similar to Thursday. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

SATURDAY:

Chance of showers come back, but still a lot of dry time. Highs in the low 80s.

SUNDAY:

Chance of showers again. Highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY:

Some showers. Highs in the low 80’s.

TUESDAY:

Chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the low 80s.

WEDNESDAY:

Still hanging on to afternoon shower chances. Highs around 80.

THURSDAY:

A shower or two is around. Highs in the mid 70’s.

FRIDAY:

Not many changes. Highs in the 70s.