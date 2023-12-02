Your StormTracker 59 team goes back into the weather files to highlight some of the most impactful weather of the month.

Temperatures in November

Overall, for the month of November, we were 0.3 degrees colder than normal. Our average high temperature was actually above normal at 54.4 degrees compared to our normal of 53.2 degrees. However, our average low temperature was colder than normal at 33.0 degrees compared to our normal of 34.7 degrees.

Once again, like the month of October, November featured spurts of above and below average temperatures. The beginning of the month was chilly but by the second week, we were back above normal. Near to above normal conditions continued through the start of the second half of the month before a cold spell arrived toward the end of the month.

Warmest High Temperature: 73 degrees (November 8th)

73 degrees (November 8th) Coolest High Temperature: 31 degrees (November 28th)

31 degrees (November 28th) Coolest Low Temperature: 14 degrees (November 29th)

14 degrees (November 29th) Warmest Low Temperature: 52 degrees (November 7th)

Rainfall in November

November was a dry month overall, with many areas once again only seeing about half of what is normal for the month. Beckley received 1.68″ of rainfall, compared to the normal of 2.80″. This was a major catalyst – along with a dry October and our leaves coming down – that led to some brushfires in our region.

Though it was a dry month once again, it was not historically dry – Beckley’s 10th driest November ever received is 1.31″.

Wettest Day: 0.66″ (November 21st)

Thanksgiving 2023

Thanksgiving 2023 was right on par for average, with a high of 49 degrees. Our average high on November 23rd (Thanksgiving Day this year) is 50 degrees. No rain fell in what was a fairly quiet holiday travel week, overall.

Black Friday 2023

Black Friday 2023 was also close to normal for average, with a high of 47 degrees. Paralleling Thanksgiving, no rain fell on the shopping holiday.

Full Moon – Beaver Moon

November’s full moon featured the Beaver Moon on November 27th.

November 2023 Weather in Photos with #WeatherTogether

Here are a few photos highlighting some of the weather experienced in the two Virginias in November 2023!

What is #WeatherTogether?

Launched late last year, #WeatherTogether is a dedicated community photo album hosted by 59News and StormTracker 59 to allow viewers to submit weather photos directly to us that we can share on all our platforms on-air or online. These photos are also showcased in our web-based photo album on our site for all to see and enjoy! Any photo of interesting weather, storm damage, snowfall, pets playing in puddles or snow and the likes are all welcomed! We hope to use this to showcase the beauty of the two Virginias through the eyes of our viewers and the vastly dynamic weather we see because we think there is no place more beautiful than here.

