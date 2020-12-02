November in Review: A look back at last month’s weather

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS-TV) – November has come and gone like a leaf in the wind. Interestingly, Nov. 30 marks the end of two seasons, both hurricane season and meteorological Fall come to an end with this month. So how did we shape up this November and this Fall, were we above, below, just average or some combination of the three?

**ALL THE DATA LISTED HERE IS FOR BECKLEY, WV UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED**

Temperatures

November 2020 ranked as the eighth warmest November on record for Beckley, WV. This month knocked out November 1915 and 2011 (48.5-degrees) by 0.1-degrees to claim the spot on the top 10 list! Clearly it was a warm month, in getting there though we didn’t break a single record high temperature. Which can be hard to believe, especially for the first half of the month when temperatures almost 20-degrees above average were recorded!

Some notable temperatures we saw this month:

Nov. 2: An average daytime temperature of 32-degrees was recorded in Bluefield, WV a staggering 20 degrees below average!

Nov. 10: A high of 73-degrees was recorded in Beckley. This was 18-degrees ABOVE average for this day and also the hottest day of the month.

Nov. 6-11: A six day streak of 70-degrees highs was recorded in Beckley, with an average temperature of 71.6-degrees

Nov. 18: A low temperature of 26-degrees was recorded at Beckley, WV the coldest low seen all month.

November joins, September, and October as being above average temperature wise. Knowing that, it’s not to shocking to find out that Fall 2020 ranked as the eighth warmest Fall on record for Beckley. Tying with the Fall of 1900 at an average temperature of 56.1-degrees!

Precipitation

November as a whole left many wanting more when it came to rain and snow! It was a very dry month falling over an inch below average for rainfall and and 2.5 inches short on snowfall. Now this certainly didn’t cause us to enter drought status as we are still well above average rainfall wise for the year. But it did help to fuel some brush fires in portions of West Virginia during November. As a reminder, Fall fire season rules are in effect and remain so until Dec. 31 in West Virginia.

One thing having a dry month did do for us was help to alleviate some of the surplus we’ve been seeing precipitation wise this year. We’re now down to just over 10-inches above normal for the year, if December stays on the drier side as well, we should be able to avoid a top 10 ranking for ‘Wettest Years’.

Days with notable precipitation:

Nov. 1-2: Both days saw a trace of snow fall, the first time a trace was recorded at Beckley, WV since May 9! A long 177 day drought of snow at Beckley.

Nov. 11: 0.60-inches of rain fell in Beckley, WV the highest single day rain total all month.

Nov. 30: The first official accumulating snow occurred at Beckley, WV with 0.1-inches falling. The last time measurable snow fell in Beckley was Apr. 14, 231 days ago!

Meteorological Fall ended up very similar to the month of November when it came to precipitation. Meaning it came up short of the average of 8.93-inches of precipitation we normally see September through November. We only saw 6.92-inches, putting us at just over an inch short of where we should have been. Most of that deficit can be credited to November itself!

This brings November’s “Month in Review” to a close, a big shout out to folks at NWS Charleston, NWS Blacksburg, and the NOAA Regional Climate Centers who provided all of the data you see here. I’ll see you next month for December’s “Month in Review”! – StormTracker 59 Meteorologist Liam Healy

