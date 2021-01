Nuisance Morning Snow Showers, Drier and Sunnier Afternoon

Today we deal with a few snow showers through the morning, as a system we’ve been watching pulled north this morning. A lot of dry air is in place which has limited precipitation in the overnight hours but through the morning commute prepare for a quick hit of winter one more time…

The rest of the day we see everything clear up, snow, clouds, wind, everything as high pressure settles in for an extended stay. We still end up a bit chilly by the end of the day with most into the upper 30s and just a few into the 40s.

Friday, we dry out completely and bring back some sunshine. Temperatures will be close to average through the day as highs approach the 40 degree mark once more. It’s looking like a nice way to end the work week and it will kick off a nice stretch for our weekend. Overnight we do get a harsh reminder that while during the day high pressure might help to warm us up, it can also make things COLD as lows drop into the teens and single digits.

Saturday is on the cooler side with most back down towards the low 30s, a bit more sun should be anticipated but clouds will still be rather dominant in the skies. A crisp winter day would be the best way to describe the day. Overnight, we see a similar story to Friday night, lows drop into the teens and single digits one more time before a bigger warmup for the second half of the weekend.

Sunday we warm up in anticipation of what looks like a big rain maker making its way towards the area. Highs should be able to reach 40 for a majority of the two Virginias as clouds slide back into the region. A few preliminary showers should be anticipated towards the end of the day as we head into Monday.

Monday, plain old rain is expected to push through. A bit of a change from all the frozen precipitation we’ve had recently. Highs climb into the mid 40s, which means it will still be relatively cold rain, but at least it won’t mix in with any snow!

Tuesday morning could be a little sloppy as rain pulls out and cooler air moves in. Some mixing is looking likely before the rest of the day eventually dries out. Highs are trending milder as some of the timing of the exiting rain maker gets finalized. A shot at the 40s looks possible for most!

Wednesday, a bit cooler than the day before with most into the upper 30s for highs. The sun will make an appearance during the day so while it may be cold we have something going for us.

The extended forecast still looks cold for most of us. Still watching some more disorganized storm signals, nothing solid yet but it does indicate the next cycle of unsettled weather set up for the end of January and to kick off February.

